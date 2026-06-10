Nearly 8 years after chargesheet, journalist Gauri Lankesh murder trial gets 7th judge

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in West Bengaluru on the night of September 5, 2017, by two motorcycle-borne assassins. (Express file photo)

The trial in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, in which a chargesheet was filed in November 2018 against 17 accused people belonging to right-wing Hindutva groups, has now moved into the hands of a seventh judge.

On Tuesday, K S Bharath Kumar began conducting the trial after the transfer of the previous judge, M Chandrashekar Reddy, to a senior administrative role in the Karnataka High Court.

The new judge, who took charge of the principal district and sessions court in Bengaluru on June 1, began by recording the statement of a police constable, who is the 216th of 400 prosecution witnesses in the case.