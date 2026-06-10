‘You spent 10 years in same place’: Court rejects man’s plea claiming MLA influenced on transfer

The Gauhati High Court upheld an Arunachal Pradesh officer’s transfer, ruling that an MLA’s note alone could not influence a posting after over 10 years at one station.

Written by: Somya Panwar
3 min readNew DelhiJun 10, 2026 07:00 PM IST
MLA -Gauhati High CourtThe officer alleged that his transfer was initiated at the behest of the MLA because he refused to compaign for him.
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Holding that the man’s decade-long posting outranked the allegation of political motivation, the Gauhati High Court upheld the transfer of a development officer who alleged that his transfer was initiated at the behest of an MLA after he refused to campaign for him during elections.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana considered the old age of the petitioner’s mother and directed him to seek a posting from where he could travel within four hours to go back home. 

“It is not that this Court approves transfers being made at the behest of an MLA. However, in the facts of the present case, where the petitioner has continued at the same place of posting for more than 10 (ten) years, the U.O. Note issued by respondent No. 4 is not found sufficient to vitiate the transfer order,” the June 8 order noted.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana MLA Justice Kalyan Rai Surana heard a matter over the transfer of a developmental officer.

‘Politically motivated transfer’

  • The petitioner is an Agricultural Development Officer in Arunachal Pradesh and had challenged his transfer from Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district to Hawai in Anjaw district.
  • He alleged that his transfer was politically motivated as it was initiated after he denied a local MLA’s request to support his campaign for him during the 2024 Assembly elections.
  • Relying on an RTI reply, he had claimed that several other government employees had been similarly transferred at the MLA’s behest.
  • He also submitted that he had an ailing 76-year-old mother and son in class 12.

‘Petitioner at Daporijo for more than 10 years’

Advocate Binter Picha submitted that the petitioner’s transfer was not an independent administrative decision but was initiated on the instance of the MLA, and that the authorities had acted under political pressure and “mortgaged their conscience” to a political functionary.

It was contended that the transfer would adversely affect his family, particularly his aged mother andschool-going son.

Respondent, on the other hand, had contended that petitioner had been posted at the same place for more than 10 years, which was far behind the prescribed tenure under transfer policy, and the government servants have no vested right to remain at a particular posting.

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It was argued that a mere recommendation or unofficial order from the MLA can’t invalidate an already existing administrative ground.

‘More than decade posting’

The Gauhati High Court reiterated that it is an incident of service and a government employee cannot insist on remaining at a place of choice, and the petitioner had spent more than a decade at one place, while the normal tenure is of two years.

The court denied the contention that the transfer was politically motivated, as a mere note from an MLA could not discard the petitioner’s unusually long tenure; however, considering his mother’s old age allowed him to seek a posting where he could travel back home within four hours.

The Court refused to interfere with the transfer order, and directed the petitioner to join his new posting, and permitted him to seek a more convenient posting on compassionate grounds.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar works with the Legal Desk at The Indian Express, where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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