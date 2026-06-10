‘You spent 10 years in same place’: Court rejects man’s plea claiming MLA influenced on transfer

The officer alleged that his transfer was initiated at the behest of the MLA because he refused to compaign for him.

Holding that the man’s decade-long posting outranked the allegation of political motivation, the Gauhati High Court upheld the transfer of a development officer who alleged that his transfer was initiated at the behest of an MLA after he refused to campaign for him during elections.

Justice Kalyan Rai Surana considered the old age of the petitioner’s mother and directed him to seek a posting from where he could travel within four hours to go back home.

“It is not that this Court approves transfers being made at the behest of an MLA. However, in the facts of the present case, where the petitioner has continued at the same place of posting for more than 10 (ten) years, the U.O. Note issued by respondent No. 4 is not found sufficient to vitiate the transfer order,” the June 8 order noted.