Partially blind girl had ‘capacity to identify’ abuser: Gauhati High Court backs 20-year jail for stepfather who raped minor

There was nothing to show that the minor was “tutored” or had a reason to “fabricate a false case” against her stepfather, the Gauhati High Court emphasised. (Image generated using AI)

Gauhati High Court news: The Gauhati High Court recently dismissed the appeal of a man convicted of raping his 14-year-old partially blind stepdaughter and upheld his sentence of 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment, holding that the survivor’s partial visual impairment did not affect her ability to identify the “perpetrator of the crime”.

A division bench of Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar was hearing the appeal filed by the man challenging his conviction for sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter, who later got pregnant and gave birth to a child.

Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar found the survivor’s testimony to be cogent, consistent and trustworthy. Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar found the survivor’s testimony to be cogent, consistent and trustworthy.

“On considering the evidence of the victim and PW-8 (doctor), we are of the view that the victim had the capacity to identify the appellant, as she was not blind in both eyes. As such, it cannot be said that the victim could not identify the appellant as the perpetrator of the crime,” the April 28 order of the Gauhati High Court read.