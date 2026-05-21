Gauhati High Court orders sons to vacate 86-year-old father’s home, rules pension doesn’t buy peace, emotional security

The Gauhati High Court financial sufficiency alone does not guarantee peaceful living, emotional security or a dignified residence. (AI-generated image)

Gauhati High Court news: The Gauhati High Court recently upheld the eviction of two sons from their 86-year-old father’s self-acquired house, observing that senior citizens need not become “penniless or destitute” before seeking relief, as financial sufficiency alone cannot ensure peaceful living, emotional security or a dignified residence.

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury noted that the father did not wish to take even a “farthing” from his sons and only wanted them to vacate the self-acquired property so he could live peacefully.

“We are also unable to accept the submissions that a senior citizen receiving a pension is not entitled to invoke the protection of the statute under Section 23 of the Act, 2007. The Act (Maintenance & Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act) does not require a senior citizen to become penniless or destitute before approaching the authorities under the Act, 2007. Financial sufficiency, by itself, does not ensure peaceful living, emotional security, or a dignified residence,” the May 19 order of the Gauhati High Court stated.