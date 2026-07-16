Gauhati High Court blocks senior citizen’s bid to oust son, daughter-in-law from house

The Gauhati High Court has set aside an eviction order directing a son and daughter-in-law to vacate a senior citizen’s house, over allegations that their presence deprived him of the peaceful enjoyment of his own home, holding that eviction proceedings must follow principles of natural justice.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita was dealing with a plea of a couple challenging a maintenance tribunal’s eviction order. The court remanded the case after finding the tribunal failed to allow evidence or follow the prescribed statutory procedure,

“If the maintenance tribunal comes to the conclusion that the senior citizen was unable to peacefully enjoy his own residence due to the continuous presence of the opposite parties, and the same is regarded as detrimental to the security and dignity of a senior citizen, the maintenance tribunal can even pass an order of eviction against the opposite parties,” the order stated on July 14.