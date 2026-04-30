‘Punishment must suit offence’: Gauhati High Court backs ‘overworked’ SBI staffer penalised for lapse

The case originated from disciplinary action against the respondent while he was serving as an assistant manager at the bank’s branch in Assam. (AI-generated image)

Gauhati High Court news: The Gauhati High Court has dismissed a plea of the State Bank of India (SBI) and upheld the single judge’s decision to reduce the penalty imposed on the bank’s assistant manager for alleged service lapses, noting that the employee appears to have overworked himself to get back the money, which was then eventually diverted back to the bank.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Chaudhury was hearing a plea by the SBI challenging the single judge’s order, which reduced the penalty imposed by the bank.

“The respondent-employee appears to have overworked to have the money, which was diverted to claw it back to the bank,” the Gauhati High Court said on April 27.