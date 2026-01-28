Gauhati High Court says single use plastic ban not absolute, making biodegradable plastic products allowed
Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016: Gauhati High Court was hearing the plea filed by eight manufacturers of disposable plastic items who were affected by the absolute ban on the single use plastic products.
Written by Richa Sahay
New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2026 07:46 PM IST
4 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Gauhati High Court News: The Gauhati High court noted that the provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 does not ban the commodities made of compostable plastic and biodegradable plastic. (Image is created using AI)
Gauhati High Court News: The Gauhati High Court recently clarified that the restriction on the manufacture of single-use plastic products is not “absolute” and held that the only restriction imposed under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, in the interest of “ecological preservation”, is that such products must be made of “compostable or biodegradable plastic”.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing a plea filed by eight manufacturers of disposable plastic items, such as plates, cups, and similar single-use plastic products, who challenged Rule 4(2)(b) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.
The Gauhati Court was hearing the plea of eight manufacturers of single-use plastic doubles. (Image is enhanced using AI)
Rule 4(2)(b) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 prohibits the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of specific single-use plastic commodities, including plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, trays, etc.
“The restriction, thus, on the manufacture of cups, plates, cutlery, etc., is not absolute and the only restriction which has been imposed under the Rules (Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016), for ecological preservation, is that the plastic used in such production/manufacture should be compostable or biodegradable,” the order read.
The high court further observed that this restriction is absolutely reasonable and cannot be said to be violative of the fundamental right to carry on trade or business.
In its January 21 order, the court noted that the petitioners pointed out that their products were manufactured only from biodegradable plastics and held that the said rules did not adversely affect their business and closed the petition as “academic”.
Findings
It was noted that rule 4 of the Rules of 2016 indicates that plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets are prohibited from being manufactured, imported, stocked, distributed, sold or made use of.
It was also highlighted that the provisions of Rule 4 further clarify that this ban should not apply to the commodities made of compostable plastic and biodegradable plastic.
The dictionary meaning of “compostable plastics” suggests plastics that undergo degradation by biological process during composting to yield carbon dioxide, water, and other inorganic compounds, excluding conventional petro-based plastics, and do not leave visible, distinguishable or toxic residue.
“Biodegradable plastics” means plastics, other than compostable plastics, which undergo degradation by biological processes under ambient environment (terrestrial or in water) conditions, without leaving any microplastics, visible, distinguishable or toxic residue.
It was also noted that the biodegradable plastics have no adverse environmental impacts and adhere to the guidelines of the Bureau of Indian Standards and are certified by the Central Pollution Control Board.
‘Absolute ban lasting impacts’
Representing the petitioners, advocate O P Bhati argued that the absolute ban is arbitrary and discriminatory, claiming their products are recyclable, which could be managed through existing waste systems.
He mentioned that, yet, the rule under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, singles them out, while allowing other similar or even non- recyclable plastics.
It was further submitted that a complete ban on manufacturing single-use plastic products will render the investments of his clients obsolete.
Bhati highlighted that this can significantly affect his client, leading to financial ruin, forcing plant closures, affecting the job opportunities of various skilled and unskilled workers, without providing any transitional support or alternatives.
He also emphasised that the manufactured products of his clients should not fall in the category of banned single-use plastic, considering the littering capacity, collectability and recyclability of those products.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More