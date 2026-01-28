Gauhati High Court says single use plastic ban not absolute, making biodegradable plastic products allowed

Gauhati High Court News: The Gauhati High court noted that the provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 does not ban the commodities made of compostable plastic and biodegradable plastic. (Image is created using AI)

Gauhati High Court News: The Gauhati High Court recently clarified that the restriction on the manufacture of single-use plastic products is not “absolute” and held that the only restriction imposed under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, in the interest of “ecological preservation”, is that such products must be made of “compostable or biodegradable plastic”.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was hearing a plea filed by eight manufacturers of disposable plastic items, such as plates, cups, and similar single-use plastic products, who challenged Rule 4(2)(b) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Gauhati Court was hearing the plea of eight manufacturers of single-use plastic doubles. (Image is enhanced using AI) The Gauhati Court was hearing the plea of eight manufacturers of single-use plastic doubles. (Image is enhanced using AI)

Rule 4(2)(b) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 prohibits the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of specific single-use plastic commodities, including plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, trays, etc.