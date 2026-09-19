‘Ill-treatment’ concern: Gauhati High Court refuses to halt transfer of 5 elephants to TN

The Assam government said all clearances for transferring the elephants had been granted and ‘all possible care’ would be taken for their safe transportation for religious purposes. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court recently refused to restrain the transfer of five privately owned elephants to temples in Tamil Nadu, observing that there was no reason to pass any restraint order unless it is clearly shown that necessary clearances have not been obtained to transfer the animals.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury was on September 17 hearing an application filed in a pending writ petition challenging provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, governing the ownership, control, custody and possession of captive elephants.

“Mr Goswami, learned Additional Advocate General, Assam has made a statement before this Court that all clearances for transfer of the 5 (five) elephants to the temples of Tamil Nadu have been given and all possible care shall be taken for safe transportation of those elephants for religious purposes,” the court observed.