Gauhati High Court quashes detention of man accused of inciting violence after singer Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg death news: The Gauhati High Court recently quashed the detention order passed against a man accused of inciting violence after the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

A bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Anjan Moni Kalita set aside the detention on the grounds of non-intimation of the accused’s right to make a representation before the detaining authority and unexplained delay in considering and disposal of the representations submitted by the accused before the state and central government respectively.

“The State Government has miserably failed to provide constitutional guarantee to the Petitioner, under Article 22(5) of the Constitution of India, while executing the process of detention of the Petitioner in the instant case, clearly on the aforesaid two grounds….,” the order dated February 20 read.