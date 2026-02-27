‘Court can’t rewrite policy on sympathy’: Gauhati High Court denies OIL engineer’s Rs 4 lakh foreign treatment claim

The Gauhati High Court has dismissed plea by Oil India Limited engineer seeking reimbursement for hearing aid device and overseas treatment. (Image generated using AI)

Highlighting that the court must resist the temptation to rewrite policy influenced by sympathy, the Gauhati High Court has dismissed a plea filed by a senior engineer of Oil India Limited (OIL) seeking reimbursement for a sound-generating device, Tinnitus Masker, and medical treatment undertaken abroad.

Justice Arun Dev Chaudhury rejected the petitioner’s expansive interpretation of the service rules and said that a medical reimbursement scheme is fiscally calibrated, and it distributes a definite pool of corporate resources amongst employees according to structured categories, ceilings, and conditions.

“The sympathy of this court with the petitioner cannot substitute for statutory authorisation. This Court must resist the temptation to rewrite policy under the guise of interpretation and be influenced by sympathy,” the order stated on February 25.