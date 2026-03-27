Nagaland land row: State can’t acquire land for highways without ‘authority of law’, says Gauhati High Court

5 min read New Delhi Mar 27, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Land acquisition news: The
Gauhati High Court has ruled that executive authorities cannot dispossess citizens of land without strict adherence to law, drawing a constitutional line against arbitrary acquisition in Nagaland.
A bench of Justice
Devashis Barua was hearing a batch of connected writ petitions concerning alleged illegal land acquisition of the land belonging to tribal villagers in Phek district for a highway project in Nagaland.
The court was examining whether the actions of the Centre and the state authorities complied with the constitutional mandate requiring deprivation of property only by
authority of law.
“No person whatsoever can be deprived of his right over a property without an authority of law,” the court said on March 24.
Without following the law, the government of Nagaland cannot have a right over the land in question, said the court. (Image enhanced using AI) ‘Authority of law’ can’t be bypassed
At the core of the court’s reasoning was
Article 300A of the Constitution, which protects property rights by mandating that deprivation must be backed by law. The high court made it clear that administrative instructions or project urgency cannot substitute legal authority.
Without carrying out an acquisition of the land in a manner provided under law, the government of
Nagaland cannot have a right over the land in question where the two-lane road has been widened.
Acquisition must follow due process under applicable land laws. Any encroachment without statutory backing is
unconstitutional. The bench emphasised that even public
infrastructure projects, however beneficial, must operate within the boundaries of legality. The requirement of “authority of law” is not a formality but a substantive safeguard against
arbitrary state action, the court indicated. Highway project under legal lens
Lack of transparency in identifying affected landowners.
Failure to follow compensation frameworks.
Possible disregard of local governance structures such as village councils.
The court’s intervened stating that procedural lapses, even in nationally significant
infrastructure projects in Nagaland will not be condoned. Batch of petitions highlight widespread grievances
The litigation involved multiple writ petitions, led by Neikozo Nusoh and 10 others and connected cases filed by residents of Losami, Pholami, Sakraba, Porba and nearby villages in
Phek district. The petitioners collectively alleged that their ancestral and
community lands were occupied or marked for acquisition without lawful notification. Used for road construction activities without consent.
Deprived of compensation or rehabilitation measures.
The respondents included the Centre, the union ministry of road transport and highways, the NHIDCL, and multiple authorities of the state of
Nagaland. The sheer number of petitioners, running into dozens across several villages underscored the scale of the dispute and the potential systemic nature of the alleged violations.
Special context: Tribal, customary land in Nagaland
The case assumes particular importance given
Nagaland’s unique land tenure system, where ownership is often governed by customary and community rights rather than individual titles. In such a context, the court’s insistence on legal compliance carries added weight.
Acquisition processes must account for community ownership patterns.
Consultation with village councils is not merely procedural but essential.
Customary rights cannot be overridden without clear statutory backing.
Limits to development-driven displacement
While
infrastructure development is a key policy priority, the high court cautioned against using it as a justification for bypassing legal safeguards. The judgment effectively underscores that development cannot come at the cost of
constitutional rights. State power must be exercised within clearly defined legal limits.
Procedural safeguards, notification, hearing, compensation are integral, not optional.
This approach aligns with a growing body of
judicial precedent insisting on balancing development with rights-based governance. Relief, next steps
If land had been taken or used without following due
legal procedures, such actions would be legally unsustainable and liable to be struck down. Authorities were required to strictly adhere to prescribed land acquisition laws, including.
Issuance of valid notifications
Identification of affected
landowners. Conduct of necessary surveys and hearings.
The court emphasised that any
lawful acquisition must include fair and transparent compensation. Compliance with rehabilitation norms
The court clarified that administrative convenience, urgency, or project importance cannot substitute for
legal procedure ensuring that acquisition cannot happen through informal or coercive means. The ruling leaves it open for authorities to restart acquisition proceedings.
Do so strictly in accordance with applicable law and
constitutional safeguards. Given the
Nagaland context, the court said that customary and community ownership must be respected. Local institutions like village councils cannot be bypassed.
The court said that even infrastructure projects already underway can be examined and halted if found to violate legal requirements.
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Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand.
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