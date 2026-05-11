Backing life term for man who hacked wife to death, Gauhati High Court directs aid for their 3 deaf, speech-impaired kids

The Gauhati High Court said some portion of the benefit may be kept in fixed deposits till the children come of age, while the rest may be used for their present upkeep. (AI-generated image)

Gauhati High Court news: Upholding the life sentence of a man convicted of hacking his wife to death after she had allegedly eloped with another man, the Gauhati High Court recently directed legal services authorities to grant compensation to the couple’s three deaf and speech-impaired children under the victim compensation scheme.

Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar were hearing the appeal filed by Modon Urang, who challenged the trial court’s August 2022 judgment convicting the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar heard the matter on May 8. Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Rajesh Mazumdar heard the matter on May 8.

“As we have been informed that the 3 children born to the deceased and the appellant are deaf and dumb who need support, we recommend that the Assam State Legal Services Authority and the concerned District Legal Services Authority should enquire and take a decision if the benefits of Section 357A Cr.P.C can be provided to them,” the Gauhati High Court’s May 8 order read.