‘I came back next morning’: Gauhati High Court flags ‘porous’ India-Bangladesh border after deported man reappears

Gauhati High Court news: Calling out a nine-year delay, the Gauhati High Court dismissed a review plea filed by a declared foreigner, while flagging the “porous” nature of the India-Bangladesh border after the petitioner claimed that he came back to his village the morning after being deported.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund directed the authorities to take notice of this claim of the opetitioiner, and take an appropriate decision in this regard.

“The petitioner claims that he has returned to his address. This exposes that the border between India and Bangladesh is still porous. Thus, the learned CGC (Central Government Counsel) is directed to send a copy of this order to the Ministry of Home..India to take notice of the said plea of the petitioner and the allegation of a porous border and take an appropriate decision..” the Gauhati High Court said in its March 20 order.