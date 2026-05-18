‘Grandfather was Indian citizen’: Gauhati High Court gives fresh chance to woman declared foreigner 16 years ago

The Gauhati High Court noted that the woman projected that her grandfather was registered as an Indian citizen in 1956. (AI-generated image)

The Gauhati High Court recently gave a fresh chance to a woman who was declared a foreigner nearly 16 years ago, observing that despite the delay in approaching the court, she deserved an opportunity to prove her citizenship since her grandfather had been registered as an Indian citizen in 1956.

Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Shamima Jahan were hearing the plea filed by Niva Suklabaidya, challenging the Foreigners Tribunal’s ex parte opinion dated May 12, 2010, by which she was declared a foreigner of the post-March 25, 1971 stream.

“In this case, the petitioner projects that her grandfather was registered as an Indian citizen, and her projected uncle was also declared not to be a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal. Under such circumstances, the court is of the considered opinion that the petitioner deserves a chance to prove her contention,” the May 15 order read.