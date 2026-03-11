‘Sympathy will encourage absenteeism’: Gauhati High Court rejects woman’s plea filed 9 years after being declared foreigner

The petitioner claimed she lost contact with her children and could, therefore, not file any case before the Gauhati High Court in connection with the matter. (Image generated using AI)

Gauhati High Court news: The Gauhati High Court recently dismissed a woman’s plea challenging a Foreigners Tribunal order declaring her an illegal migrant from Bangladesh, noting that the petition had been filed after an extraordinary delay of nine years and seven days (3,294 days).

Observing that courts cannot condone such prolonged delays merely on grounds of sympathy, a bench of Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund said that doing so would encourage litigants to avoid appearing before courts and tribunals despite being duly served notice.

The petitioner, Musst Jubeda Begum, had challenged a June 2016 order of the Foreigners Tribunal declaring her a foreigner who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.