Citing undisputed evidence, Gauhati High Court upholds 20 years’ jail for woman who pushed 13-year-old girl into prostitution

Gauhati High Court news: The Gauhati High Court has upheld the conviction and 20-year imprisonment awarded to a woman for trafficking a 13-year-old girl for prostitution and abetting repeated sexual assaults.

A bench comprising Justices Marli Vankung and Mridul Kumar Kalita dismissed the appeal filed by the woman challenging her conviction by the trial court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The particulars of offence with which the appellant was charged and which were read over and explained to her by the trial court, clearly makes out the offence of abetment of rape under Section 376/109 of the Indian Penal Code as well as it also makes out offence of abetting aggravated penetrative sexual assault against the victim girl under Section 17/6 of the POCSO Act, 2012,” the court held on February 11.