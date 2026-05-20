‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’: Why Gauhati High Court said breakup after 9-year relationship not cheating

Calling it a case of “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” the Gauhati High Court dismissed an appeal challenging the acquittal of a man accused of cheating based on an alleged false promise of marriage, holding that a nine-year consensual relationship between two adults could not be treated as cheating.
Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma observed that the man had chosen “a different path” after being in a consensual relationship with the woman for nine years.
The court further observed that, for whatever reason, the attraction and love the man had for the woman appeared to have “fizzled out,” but that by itself could not amount to cheating.
“There being a consensual relationship between the parties, we hold that the present case appears to be a case of hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. For whatever reason, the attraction and love the respondent had for the appellant appear to have fizzled out. The going of one of the parties on a different path, after 9 years of consensual relationship, cannot be said to be a case of cheating,” the May 13 order read.
Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma noted that the trial court acquitted the man of all charges in November 2025.
The high court was hearing the appeal filed by the woman challenging the acquittal of the man by the trial court’s order of November 2025.
‘No promise of marriage’
The high court noted that the woman and her erstwhile boyfriend had known each other since school, and they had a physical relationship after they became adults, which lasted for 9 years.
The court further noted that there is no denial by the woman that there was no promise of marriage made in bad faith, at the very inception of the relationship.
It was further noted that when no case of rape was alleged by the woman, the court is unable to hold that a case of cheating, just because the man had allegedly promised to marry her.
9 years of consensual relationship
It was claimed by the woman that she and the man had known each other since they were in school, and after they attained majority, they entered into a physical relationship.
The physical relationship allegedly lasted for nine years. It was further submitted that the physical relationship for the last nine years was due to a promise made by the man to her that he would marry her.
Story continues below this ad
However, it was alleged that the man subsequently informed the woman that a marriage had been arranged with a girl and the ring ceremony had been solemnised between the man and the woman.
The trial court acquitted the man of all charges in November 2025. Aggrieved by the same, the woman moved the Gauhati High Court.
Arguments
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate R Sarmah submitted that though a case of rape under Section 376 IPC is not made out against the man, the promise of marriage held out by the man to his client shows that a case under Section 417 IPC (cheating) has been made.
He added that the previous judgment acquitting the man needs to be set aside, and he should be convicted under Section 417 IPC.
Story continues below this ad
Assistant public prosecutor, on the other hand, submitted that when it is the case of the woman that no case of rape has been made out, the question of cheating her on the promise of marriage cannot be said to be proved.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More