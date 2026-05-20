‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’: Why Gauhati High Court said breakup after 9-year relationship not cheating

The Gauhati High Court noted that the woman and her erstwhile boyfriend had known each other since school. (AI -generated image)

Calling it a case of “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” the Gauhati High Court dismissed an appeal challenging the acquittal of a man accused of cheating based on an alleged false promise of marriage, holding that a nine-year consensual relationship between two adults could not be treated as cheating.

Justices Michael Zothankhuma and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma observed that the man had chosen “a different path” after being in a consensual relationship with the woman for nine years.

The court further observed that, for whatever reason, the attraction and love the man had for the woman appeared to have “fizzled out,” but that by itself could not amount to cheating.