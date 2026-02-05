‘No bounty, grace’: Gauhati High Court asks State to form panel over pension to PWD workers with 20 years service

Pension is a social welfare measure rendering socio- economic justice to those who in the hey-day of their life ceaselessly toiled for the employer, the Guahati High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

The Gauhati High Court recently observed that pension is “neither a bounty nor a matter of grace” but a payment of the past services rendered by an employee and directed the Assam government to frame a scheme providing financial benefits in lieu of pension for the petitioners and other similarly placed employees.

A bench of Justice Soumitra Saikia was hearing a petition filed by 13 retired work-charged and muster roll employees of Assam’s Public works department who were denied pension after putting in over two decades of service and dismissed their plea.

“Pension is neither a bounty nor a matter of grace depending upon the sweet will of the employer, nor an ex gratia payment. It is a payment for the past service rendered,” the court said on January 30, referring to a Supreme Court verdict.