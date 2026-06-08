Gauhati High Court quashes bigamy case, notes Muslim personal law permits up to four marriages

Holding that Muslim personal law permits up to four wives, the Gauhati High Court has held that a Muslim man’s second marriage is not illegal and that prosecution for bigamy can arise only if he contracts a fifth marriage while the other four subsisting.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita allowed a Muslim man’s plea to quash a criminal case filed by his wife, who alleged that he had married another woman during subsistence of their marriage and was therefore liable for the offence of bigamy.

“Hence, he can be prosecuted under Section 82 of the BNS, 2023 only if he marries a fifth wife, during the life time of earlier four wives, without divorcing any of them, as such a marriage would be a void marriage. For the same reasons, the provisions of Section 83 of BNS, 2023 will also be not applicable as his second marriage is not an illegal marriage under the personal law applicable to a Muslim male,” the June 5 order noted.