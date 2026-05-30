Court refuses to recognise Assam woman as Indian after she lists impossible February date as her birthday

The court noted that the date “30.02.1990” recorded by the woman as her birth date was invalid, as February 30 does not exist in the English calendar. (AI-generated image)

The Guhauti High Court has upheld a Foreigners Tribunal order refusing to recognise a woman as an Indian citizen, observing that the petitioner’s claimed date of birth “30.02.1990” was inherently invalid, as February does not have 30 days in the English calendar.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Pranjal Das noted that oral testimony alone in her favour was insufficient to establish linkage with her projected ancestor, Akash Ali, whose name had appeared in the 1966 voters’ list, in the absence of supporting documentary evidence.

“However, as well settled, mere oral evidence is not sufficient to build effective linkage evidence for such proceedings and documentary evidence is essential. Now, as far as documentary evidence is concerned, Exhibits 3, 7 and 8 could not persuade the Tribunal to rule in favour of the petitioner,” the May 27 order noted.