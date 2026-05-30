Court refuses to recognise Assam woman as Indian after she lists impossible February date as her birthday

4 min readNew DelhiMay 30, 2026 07:30 AM IST
The Guhauti High Court has upheld a Foreigners Tribunal order refusing to recognise a woman as an Indian citizen, observing that the petitioner’s claimed date of birth “30.02.1990” was inherently invalid, as February does not have 30 days in the English calendar.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Pranjal Das noted that oral testimony alone in her favour was insufficient to establish linkage with her projected ancestor, Akash Ali, whose name had appeared in the 1966 voters’ list, in the absence of supporting documentary evidence.
“However, as well settled, mere oral evidence is not sufficient to build effective linkage evidence for such proceedings and documentary evidence is essential. Now, as far as documentary evidence is concerned, Exhibits 3, 7 and 8 could not persuade the Tribunal to rule in favour of the petitioner,” the May 27 order noted.
Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Pranjal Das heard a woman’s plea challenging the tribunal’s order stating her as a foreigner
Woman seeking nationality
- On December 28, 2006, one reference was received from the Superintendent of Police (Border), Darrang Mangaldoi, against the petitioner, raising suspicions about her nationality and seeking an opinion regarding the same from the Foreigners’ Tribunal.
- Accordingly, a case was registered, and notice was issued to the petitioner.
- The petitioner appeared before the Tribunal and filed a written statement along with the supporting documents.
- She also adduced evidence of herself and another witness claiming to be her uncle, supporting her case that she is an Indian citizen.
- She had submitted nine documents on her behalf before the Tribunal.
Documents submitted
- During the proceeding, she had submitted a voter list of 1966 of 73 Dalgaon with Akash Ali mentioned on it, and also submitted a voter list of 1993 of 68 containing names of Nur Islam (son of Akash Ali) and Jahura, whom she claimed were her parents.
- Relying on a Supreme Court judgement, the tribunal held that both the aforementioned documents were not proved according to the law.
- Rejecting her documentary evidence, the tribunal held that merely submitting documents does not prove their content, it was held that documents must be proved through admissible evidence.
- The tribunal stated that the documents had to be confirmed by witnesses who could verify their authenticity and truthfulness.
- Advocate M Dev on behalf of the petitioner contended that the supporting documents submitted were the certified copies of the voters list which are public documents under Section 74 of the Evidence Act.
“30.02.1990” invalid birth date
The court observed that the document submitted by the petitioner had mentioned Nur Islam’s name, whom she claimed as her father in relation to Aksh Ali, whose name appeared in the 1966 voters list; the court also noted that the date “30.02.1990” recorded by her as her birth date was invalid as February 30 does not exist in the English calendar.
The Gauhati High Court noted that in her affidavit evidence, the petitioner claimed that her grandfather Akash Ali was recorded as Abu Bakkar in the voters list of 2010 along with her father Nur Islam, and contended that both names referred to the same person.
The court noted that even if the tribunal’s objection regarding the electoral roll being a public document was ignored, the most significant issue was whether the petitioner could prove her linkage to her ancestor Akash Ali; merely because the name Nur Islam was there in the 1993 list, it does not automatically prove that the petitioner is an Indian citizen.
However, as well settled, mere oral evidence was not sufficient to build effective linkage evidence for such proceedings, and documentary evidence was essential, and it was difficult to hold that the opinion of the Tribunal was perverse or constitutes complete misreading of evidence, the court said.
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The court said that the author of the documents did not adduce evidence, and in the absence thereof, the tribunal did not commit any gross illegality in not accepting such documentary evidence.