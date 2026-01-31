‘In garb of free speech…’: Karnataka HC refuses to quash case over obscene depictions of Hindu deities in WhatsApp group

The court underlined that in cases where insult does not lead to disorder, if the act has the propensity to disrupt public order, it squarely falls within the scope of reasonable restriction of free speech. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by an accused seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him for allegedly publishing and transmitting depictions of Hindu deities in an obscene, demeaning, and profane manner, in a WhatsApp group.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Sirajuddin, 30, a resident of Dakshina Kannada, who was charged under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, relating to outraging religious feelings, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act in 2021 on a complaint made by K Jayaraj Salian.

In his complaint, Salian alleged that on joining a WhatsApp group through a link sent to him, he noticed that obscene and deeply offensive images depicting Hindu deities and certain political figures were repeatedly circulated. The group had six administrators and nearly 250 participants, he said, alleging that the content was deliberately intended to outrage religious feelings and insult religious beliefs.