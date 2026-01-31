‘In garb of free speech…’: Karnataka HC refuses to quash case over obscene depictions of Hindu deities in WhatsApp group

The Karnataka High Court was hearing a case related to a WhatsApp group where obscene and deeply offensive images depicting Hindu deities and certain political figures were allegedly circulated.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruJan 31, 2026 01:42 PM IST
karnataka hcThe court underlined that in cases where insult does not lead to disorder, if the act has the propensity to disrupt public order, it squarely falls within the scope of reasonable restriction of free speech. (File Photo)
The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by an accused seeking to quash a criminal case registered against him for allegedly publishing and transmitting depictions of Hindu deities in an obscene, demeaning, and profane manner, in a WhatsApp group.

A single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Sirajuddin, 30, a resident of Dakshina Kannada, who was charged under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, relating to outraging religious feelings, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act in 2021 on a complaint made by K Jayaraj Salian.

In his complaint, Salian alleged that on joining a WhatsApp group through a link sent to him, he noticed that obscene and deeply offensive images depicting Hindu deities and certain political figures were repeatedly circulated. The group had six administrators and nearly 250 participants, he said, alleging that the content was deliberately intended to outrage religious feelings and insult religious beliefs.

The bench, on perusing the investigation records and pictures posted on the WhatsApp group, said, “The content is such that reproduction thereof in a judicial order would itself be inappropriate. The material on its face has the tendency to outrage religious feelings and disturb communal harmony.”

The court underlined that in cases where insult does not lead to disorder, if the act has the propensity to disrupt public order, it squarely falls within the scope of reasonable restriction of free speech. Justice Nagaprasanna said, “In the garb of free speech anything and everything cannot be countenanced.”

Further, the court refused to accept the contention raised by the petitioner that a prior sanction is required before registering an offence under Section 295A of the IPC. The court held, “The sanction would be required only at the stage of cognizance and not for registration of a crime or conduct of investigation. Investigation precedes prosecution.”

Refusing to interdict the ongoing investigation, the court stated that premature interdiction would amount to stifling a lawful enquiry into allegations of serious import.

The court also raised concern that the investigation was not done against all the administrators of the WhatsApp group. Justice Nagaprasanna said, “If the investigation leads to any member being actively involved in permitting circulation of such pictures, they must be brought to book.”

 

