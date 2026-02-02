‘Future over administration’: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders special LLB exam after question paper blunder

The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that the petitioner is suffering solely due to the irregularity committed by the university. (Image is created using AI)

Observing that a student’s “academic future” must come before “administrative inconvenience”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Panjab University to hold a special exam for an LLB student who was mistakenly given the wrong question paper.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was hearing the plea of the student who was seeking directions to grant a special opportunity to appear in another re-exam after she was handed over the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita paper instead of the old crime law paper.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari noted that the LLB student had cleared all the papers except one paper, which she was re-taking, but was marked “absent”. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Kuldeep Tiwari noted that the LLB student had cleared all the papers except one paper, which she was re-taking, but was marked “absent”. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The academic future of a student deserves precedence over the administrative inconvenience of the Panjab University,” the court observed.