‘Future over administration’: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders special LLB exam after question paper blunder

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing the plea of an LLB student of Panjab University who was marked “absent” in her re-attempt paper.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court LLB student re-exam special examThe Punjab and Haryana High Court held that the petitioner is suffering solely due to the irregularity committed by the university. (Image is created using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Observing that a student’s “academic future” must come before “administrative inconvenience”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Panjab University to hold a special exam for an LLB student who was mistakenly given the wrong question paper.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was hearing the plea of the student who was seeking directions to grant a special opportunity to appear in another re-exam after she was handed over the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita paper instead of the old crime law paper.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Kuldeep Tiwari noted that the LLB student had cleared all the papers except one paper, which she was re-taking, but was marked “absent”. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The academic future of a student deserves precedence over the administrative inconvenience of the Panjab University,” the court observed.

Findings

  • The petitioner is suffering solely due to the irregularity committed by the university.
  • If the university decided to conduct a combined examination for students of the old and new courses, the invigilator was required to exercise due diligence while distributing the question papers.
  • There should be a mechanism to rectify any error occurring during the conduct of the examination; however, no such corrective exercise was undertaken by the university concerned.
Also Read | Orissa High Court issues arrest warrant against education secretary over unpaid employee increment
  • The petitioner cannot suffer and lose an entire academic year because of the lapse on the part of the university concerned and its functionaries.
  • The regulations that govern the university concerned are intended to regulate the examination schedule and should not act as a bar against rectification of their own mistake, especially when the academic career of a student is at stake.

Arguments

  • Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Talim Hussain argued that his client is suffering for no fault of her own, as the wrong question paper was supplied to her by the invigilator appointed by the university concerned.
  • Hussain further pointed out that since his client was handed the incorrect question paper, she had no option but to attempt the same.
  • It was further submitted that the university concerned took no corrective steps despite immediately bringing the error to their notice.
  • Hussain also highlighted that his client was prevented from re-appearing in the examination, since the petitioner’s result was declared in October 2025 only after the schedule for the re-appear examination had already been finalised.
  • On the contrary, the state’s representative, advocate Akshay Kumar Goel, argued that the said university is strictly governed by its calendar and regulations, which provide that odd semester examinations (regular and reappear) are to be conducted in November, whereas even semester examinations (regular and reappear) are to be conducted in May.
  • Goel submitted that the university is precluded from conducting a special examination for the petitioner in January 2026 since the university has to abide by the said regulations.
  • It was also pointed out by the state’s counsel that the petitioner mistakenly attempted the question paper of “The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-II (New)” instead of “Law of Crimes-II (Old)” despite the invigilator carrying both the papers.
  • It is further submitted that out of the three students who appeared in the said examination centre, two attempted the paper of Law of Crimes-II, whereas the petitioner alone attempted the paper of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-II.
  • The said university is directed to conduct a special examination of Law of Crimes-II (Old) for the petitioner in January 2026.

Background

  • A LLB student of Panjab University who successfully cleared all semesters did not qualify for one paper called Law of Crimes-II (Old) in her first attempt.
  • She applied for re-examination and appeared in the exam in May 2025. However, the invigilator handed her the question paper of “The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita-II (New)” instead of the question paper of “Law of Crimes-II (Old)”.
  • She attempted that paper, finding no other alternatives.
  • Subsequently, when her result was declared in October 2025, the petitioner was marked as “absent” since she had not attempted the paper on Law of Crimes-II (Old).
Also Read | ‘No sympathetic exceptions’: Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses aspirant’s plea over late document submission
  • The petitioner also lost the opportunity to re-attempt this paper since the result was declared much after the fixation of the re-appear examination schedule.
  • The petitioner made several representations before the Panjab University seeking a special examination, but finally she was informed that the next re-appear examination for Law of Crimes-II (Old) would be held only in May 2026.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Assam poll battle takes shape: Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Opposition
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement