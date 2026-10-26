Furniture firm told to pay Rs 6.70 lakh for failing to deliver doors and windows

A couple has won Rs 6.70 lakh in compensation after a furniture maker’s failure to provide them with the required woodwork derailed their dream home. The Uttarakhand State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission dismissed the company’s appeal, upholding a district commission’s order that held the firm liable for unfair trade practice and deficiency in service while monetarily awarding the couple.

President Kumkum Rani and Member BS Manral were hearing a plea filed by the furniture firm against the order of the district commission and alleged that the couple had not responded to their texts and calls from December 2022 to February 2024, because of which they sold the wood as it had begun to “deteriorate”.

“If the appellants (furniture firm) were honest in their intention, they ought to have purchased the fresh wood from the proceeds received from the alleged sale of the wood so purchased against the order placed by the complainants (the couple). Thus, the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the appellants in the instant matter is writ large from the own conduct/version of the appellants coupled with the documentary evidence on record,” the October 24 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The couple claimed that in the year 2021, they planned to construct their residential house in Dehradun, and the work of manufacturing wooden doors and windows was given to the furniture firm. The couple alleged that they had specifically informed the firm that whenever the stage of fixing doors and windows would come, it would have to immediately supply the doors and windows to them. The couple claimed that in total they had paid Rs. 7.65 lakh to the furniture firm.

According to the couple, when the time for fixing the doors and windows came, they informed the firm to supply the doors and windows, but it started making excuses, as a result of which construction work was interrupted. Further, when the couple visited the shop for taking delivery of doors and windows, the firm made an excuse that they thought some mishap had taken place with the couple and sold the wood purchased for their work.

The couple alleged that they were forced to file a consumer complaint as they had also sent a legal notice to the firm, which got an unsuitable reply from the firm. Subsequently, on August 30, 2025, the Dehradun District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission allowed the consumer complaint, ordering the firm to pay Rs 6.4o lakh to couple along with a compensation of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses.

‘Completely justified’

The state commission noted that the couple had claimed when they requested the firm for execution of written contract, the firm stated that there was no need of documentation as it was “small affair” and that the firm had not given any “plausible reason” as to why they did not enter into any written agreement with the couple.

Story continues below this ad

Rejecting the firm’s contention that it sold the wood because it did not hear anything from the couple for more than a year, the state commission pointed out that the district commission had observed in its judgment that the couple had responded to each WhatsApp message of the firm and thus, the theory of the couple being absent was disproved from the evidence available with the commission.

The bench also stated that even if it was assumed that the couple was not communicating with the firm because of which it sold the purchased wood, “the appellants (the furniture firm) ought to have issued some written communication in that regard to the complainants (the couple) or should have approached the complainants’ house”.

Holding that “if a person is not allegedly communicating with someone or not responding to his/ her alleged calls/messages, that cannot be ground to assume any something unfortunate might have taken place with that person”, the state commission was of the view that the order passed by the district commission was “completely justified” and no interference was required with it.

Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of firms to ensure proper products and service are given to their customers and that the concerns of consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Uttarakhand: 1800-180-4188) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

Story continues below this ad

Don’t miss out on these stories:

AIIMS Rishikesh ordered to pay Rs 60,000 after ‘wrongly declaring’ man as HIV positive

Woman fitted with Rs 2.45 lakh ‘defective dentures’, dentist ordered to pay Rs 3.15 lakh

Nearly 6 lakh cases pending in consumer commissions, over 860 posts vacant: Centre