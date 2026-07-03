Fungus, rats in burn ward: Court moves child acid attack survivor to private hospital

The Madhya Pradesh High Court found that the if the survivors are not treated properly, it may result in sepsis, septic shock, and other clinical abnormalities. (image generated using AI)

Pointing out the sorry state of a government hospital where the walls of the burn unit had a “fungal” infestation with rats scurrying around, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed a private hospital to immediately admit a four-year-old acid attack survivor and to bear all the expenses of her medical treatment.

Justice Deepak Khot was hearing an interim application filed by the guardian of the four-year-old girl, seeking her immediate shift to a super-speciality private hospital.

“Taking serious objections to the said report, counsel for the petitioner has shown recent photographs of the hospital to submit that the burn ward is not properly equipped and maintained with proper hygiene as it contains fungal infection on the walls, and there are even rats, for which cages are also kept at the site. The court has seen the photographs of the burn ward and also shown them to the counsel for the state,” the court observed on 24 June.