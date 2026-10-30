Fungus found in organic butter, woman wins Rs 1 lakh payout from shop, manufacturer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, has directed a retailer and a butter manufacturer to pay a total of Rs 2 lakh in punitive damages and compensation after a woman was sold an organic cooking butter allegedly covered in fungus.

President Vakkanti Narasimha Rao and members P V T R Jawahar Babu and Suma Vala directed the two companies to pay Rs 50,000 each to the complainant as compensation and pay another Rs 50,000 each as punitive damages and deposit the same into the consumer welfare fund.

“That the 2nd opposite party who is the manufacturer of the product failed to check the storage conditions and temperature maintained for the storage of the product put the product for the sale in the outlet of the 1st opposite party number. That the 1st opposite party (seller) also failed to take proper care to maintain the storage temperature…,” the commission noted.