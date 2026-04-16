‘Funds sent to shell firms’: Court sends Anil Ambani’s ex-aides to ED custody

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna, former top executives of the Reliance ADAG group, to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The duo is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged multi-crore financial fraud involving siphoning of funds through group entities.

The court’s order follows the late-night arrest of the duo by the agency on Wednesday. The ED had sought a 10-day custody to untangle what it described as a “complex web of shell companies” used to divert bank loans.

“The case is at a very initial stage and the exact role of each and every person has to be determined whether accused persons had acted in concert with each other. The available material on record indicate that there is imminent possibility of involving some other persons and the entire money trail of about Rs 11,500 crore is required to be traced so the proceeds of crime can be recovered,” said Special Judge Hasan Anzar of Rouse Avenue Court in his order dated April 16.