From ‘forcibly sealed’ to ‘scientific’ revival: NGT acts to save Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh

The NGT was hearing a plea to revive the river Betwa, its natural resource of water and directed a number of measures saying that the issue must be handled in scientific manner.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 05:00 PM IST
These measures will improve the flow of surface and sub-surface water and enhance the water flow in the river, the NGT said.These measures will improve the flow of surface and sub-surface water and enhance the water flow in the river, the NGT said. (Image generated using AI)
Warning that the Betwa river is facing a threat due to sustained human interference including ‘forcible sealing’ at origin and ecological neglect, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to roll out a scientifically designed, district-wise action plan to restore water flow in the river and protect its catchment areas.

An NGT bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi was hearing a plea to revive the river Betwa, its natural resource of water and directed a number of measures stating the issue must be handled in the scientific manner.

“Revival of water flow in Betwa river is the main issue which is to be handled in the most scientific manner for the very survival of the river,” the tribunal observed on January 28.

Also Read | World Environment Day | 17 years and counting: When even a pandemic could not stop Betwa river’s cleaning
The NGT said that it is very important to act promptly to improve water flow from origin of Betwa river located in Jhiri village. The NGT said that it is very important to act promptly to improve water flow from origin of Betwa river located in Jhiri village. (Image enhanced using AI)

Key Findings

  • It is essential to prepare a district-wise action plan for the catchment areas of Betwa river falling in the various districts for improving the water flow.
  • This can be done by taking up vegetative measures as well as soil and moisture conservation works in the most intensive manner.
  • These measures will improve the flow of surface and sub-surface water and enhance the water flow in the river.
  • It is very important to act promptly to improve water flow from origin of Betwa river located in Jhiri village.
  • Even though the catchment of the origin of the river at Jhiri falls in Ratapani Tiger Reserve which is a protected area, still there are areas which are devoid of any vegetation and need immediate intervention.
  • A separate action plan is required to be prepared immediately for taking up plantation works in the said area.
  • Emphasis should be given to mixed plantations having representation of various native species of top canopy, middle canopy, herbs, shrubs and grasses.
  • Mixed plantation plays a very important role in improving surface water and sub-surface water flow in the catchment.
  • Soil and moisture conservation works should include continuous contour trenches, scattered contour trenches, loose boulder contour stone dykes, loose boulder check dams, gully plugging, percolation tanks etc.
  • These works improve the percolation of water during rains by reducing the velocity of runoff to a considerable extent.
  • Similarly, the catchment treatment of Betwa river falling in other districts of the state is also required to be treated on the similar lines.
  • Hence, the action plan of each district is to be prepared involving stockholders departments i.e. forest department and revenue department.
  • This will help in treating the open patches of catchment falling in forest and revenue areas though plantation and soil and moisture conservation works.
  • In these districts wetland improvement works and removal of blockages in the drains within the catchment area should also be taken up on urgent basis to achieve the results faster.
  • Treatment of such areas is required to be planned to complete in phased manner within three years in highly sensitive priority areas depending on topographical and edaphic and biotic factors.
  • The forest department will act as nodal department.
  • The principal secretary environment and forest is directed to ensure that action plans are ready within a month.
  • The secretary should see that an action plan for treatment of catchment area of origin (Jhiri) is implemented this year only.
  • Hence, necessary advance works for plantation, soil and moisture conservation works are completed before monsoon.
  • Plantation to be completed within 15 days after beginning of the monsoon for best results under the direct supervision of deputy conservator of forests concerned.
  • Similarly, the treatment of catchment areas in all the other districts of phase-I to be completed before the end of this monsoon and rest of the works will be completed during 2027 and 2028 in a phased manner.
  • It is to be ensured that chief conservators of forests of the area monitor these works at regular intervals for effective implementation.
  • Change in the water flow is also required to be recorded and monitored after monsoon for evaluation of the efforts made.
  • The principal secretary, environments and forests is directed to ensure the submission of a report of necessary compliance in this regard before the next date of hearing, April 15.
Also Read | How a Madhya Pradesh IFS officer is fighting deforestation with some help from AI tool he developed

Background

  • The directions were issued while hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Rahul Sharma against the state of Madhya Pradesh.
  • The petition raised serious concerns regarding obstruction of the natural origin of the Betwa river at Jhiri village in Raisen district, where unchecked construction activity, encroachments and tree felling were alleged to have disrupted the river’s perennial flow.
  • Taking the allegations seriously, the NGT constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board, the district collector, Raisen, and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board to conduct a site inspection and submit a factual report.

Committee report: Alarming picture

  • The committee’s findings revealed extensive ecological damage at the very source of the river.
  • According to the report, the natural origin point of the Betwa which had flowed uninterrupted for centuries had been forcibly sealed using soil, debris and concrete by local influential individuals, resulting in a complete blockage of natural flow.
  • The committee also recorded large-scale felling of trees in the vicinity of the origin.
  • It warned that this had severely impacted groundwater recharge and increased soil erosion.
  • Such actions amounted to clear violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.
  • Encroachments were found in the form of concrete temples, platforms built over natural water bodies, and temporary residential structures.
  • The committee cautioned that continued human presence at the origin site posed a serious risk of irreversible damage to the river system.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

