From ‘forcibly sealed’ to ‘scientific’ revival: NGT acts to save Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh

These measures will improve the flow of surface and sub-surface water and enhance the water flow in the river, the NGT said. (Image generated using AI)

Warning that the Betwa river is facing a threat due to sustained human interference including ‘forcible sealing’ at origin and ecological neglect, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Madhya Pradesh government to roll out a scientifically designed, district-wise action plan to restore water flow in the river and protect its catchment areas.

An NGT bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi was hearing a plea to revive the river Betwa, its natural resource of water and directed a number of measures stating the issue must be handled in the scientific manner.

“Revival of water flow in Betwa river is the main issue which is to be handled in the most scientific manner for the very survival of the river,” the tribunal observed on January 28.