From ‘forcibly sealed’ to ‘scientific’ revival: NGT acts to save Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh

An NGT bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi was hearing a plea to revive the river Betwa, its natural resource of water and directed a number of measures stating the issue must be handled in the scientific manner.
“Revival of water flow in Betwa river is the main issue which is to be handled in the most scientific manner for the very survival of the river,” the tribunal observed on January 28.
These measures will improve the flow of surface and sub-surface water and enhance the water flow in the river.
It is very important to act promptly to improve water flow from origin of Betwa river located in Jhiri village.
Even though the catchment of the origin of the river at Jhiri falls in Ratapani Tiger Reserve which is a protected area, still there are areas which are devoid of any vegetation and need immediate intervention.
A separate action plan is required to be prepared immediately for taking up plantation works in the said area.
Emphasis should be given to mixed plantations having representation of various native species of top canopy, middle canopy, herbs, shrubs and grasses.
Mixed plantation plays a very important role in improving surface water and sub-surface water flow in the catchment.
Soil and moisture conservation works should include continuous contour trenches, scattered contour trenches, loose boulder contour stone dykes, loose boulder check dams, gully plugging, percolation tanks etc.
These works improve the percolation of water during rains by reducing the velocity of runoff to a considerable extent.
Similarly, the catchment treatment of Betwa river falling in other districts of the state is also required to be treated on the similar lines.
Hence, the action plan of each district is to be prepared involving stockholders departments i.e. forest department and revenue department.
This will help in treating the open patches of catchment falling in forest and revenue areas though plantation and soil and moisture conservation works.
In these districts wetland improvement works and removal of blockages in the drains within the catchment area should also be taken up on urgent basis to achieve the results faster.
Treatment of such areas is required to be planned to complete in phased manner within three years in highly sensitive priority areas depending on topographical and edaphic and biotic factors.
The principal secretary environment and forest is directed to ensure that action plans are ready within a month.
The secretary should see that an action plan for treatment of catchment area of origin (Jhiri) is implemented this year only.
Hence, necessary advance works for plantation, soil and moisture conservation works are completed before monsoon.
Plantation to be completed within 15 days after beginning of the monsoon for best results under the direct supervision of deputy conservator of forests concerned.
Similarly, the treatment of catchment areas in all the other districts of phase-I to be completed before the end of this monsoon and rest of the works will be completed during 2027 and 2028 in a phased manner.
It is to be ensured that chief conservators of forests of the area monitor these works at regular intervals for effective implementation.
Change in the water flow is also required to be recorded and monitored after monsoon for evaluation of the efforts made.
The principal secretary, environments and forests is directed to ensure the submission of a report of necessary compliance in this regard before the next date of hearing, April 15.
The directions were issued while hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Rahul Sharma against the state of Madhya Pradesh.
The petition raised serious concerns regarding obstruction of the natural origin of the Betwa river at Jhiri village in Raisen district, where unchecked construction activity, encroachments and tree felling were alleged to have disrupted the river’s perennial flow.
The committee’s findings revealed extensive ecological damage at the very source of the river.
According to the report, the natural origin point of the Betwa which had flowed uninterrupted for centuries had been forcibly sealed using soil, debris and concrete by local influential individuals, resulting in a complete blockage of natural flow.
The committee also recorded large-scale felling of trees in the vicinity of the origin.
It warned that this had severely impacted groundwater recharge and increased soil erosion.
