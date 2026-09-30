Fridge bursts after gas refill, company, service centre ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh payout

3 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 07:00 AM IST
A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharkhand has directed an electronics company and its authorised service centre to pay Rs 2 lakh to a customer whose refrigerator allegedly burst after repair.
President Sunil Kumar Singh and members Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sanju Shahi held the opposite parties guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and directed them to pay Rs 1,24,999, the price of a new refrigerator, along with Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.
“We are of considered opinion that the complainant suffered physical, financial harassment and mental agony due to deficiency of services and unfair trade practice of the OPs. Hence complainant is entitled to claim from the O.P’s for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the order read.
Why did the Commission award compensation?
According to the complaint, the complainant had purchased a refrigerator for Rs 1.09 lakh. It was stated that the appliance stopped cooling properly, prompting him to approach the company’s authorised service centre. The complainant alleged that the refrigerator was repaired eight times and its compressor was also replaced. During the repairs, excess refrigerant gas was allegedly filled into the appliance, following which the refrigerator burst with a loud noise.
The complainant said that he subsequently approached the authorised dealer and contacted the company’s officials to seek a resolution. It was stated that the company had offered to replace the refrigerator with a new one, carrying a retail price of Rs 1,24,999. However, the replacement was allegedly not provided and the complainant’s grievance remained unresolved.
The complainant thus approached the consumer commission. Neither the company nor its service centre contested the case. The service centre appeared before the commission but failed to file a written statement.
After examining the complainant’s affidavit and documentary evidence, including the purchase bill and email correspondence, the commission found that the complainant’s case was supported by the evidence on record.
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“We find much substance in case of the complainant as same is fully corroborated by oral and documentary evidence and there is absolutely nothing on the case record to discard claim of the complainant,” the order read.
Holding the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed them to pay the aforesaid amounts within 45 days.
Takeaway
Companies and their authorised service centres must ensure that repeated repairs effectively resolve defects in consumer products. Failure to fix a faulty appliance or honour a replacement offer can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals can contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Jharkhand: 1800-3456-598) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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