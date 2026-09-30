Fridge bursts after gas refill, company, service centre ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh payout

The district consumer commission held the opposite parties guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and awarded the compensation.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
3 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Fridge consumer court caseThe complainant alleged that the fridge burst due to over filling of gas. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharkhand has directed an electronics company and its authorised service centre to pay Rs 2 lakh to a customer whose refrigerator allegedly burst after repair.

President Sunil Kumar Singh and members Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sanju Shahi held the opposite parties guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and directed them to pay Rs 1,24,999, the price of a new refrigerator, along with Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

“We are of considered opinion that the complainant suffered physical, financial harassment and mental agony due to deficiency of services and unfair trade practice of the OPs. Hence complainant is entitled to claim from the O.P’s for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Why did the Commission award compensation?

According to the complaint, the complainant had purchased a refrigerator for Rs 1.09 lakh. It was stated that the appliance stopped cooling properly, prompting him to approach the company’s authorised service centre. The complainant alleged that the refrigerator was repaired eight times and its compressor was also replaced. During the repairs, excess refrigerant gas was allegedly filled into the appliance, following which the refrigerator burst with a loud noise.

The complainant said that he subsequently approached the authorised dealer and contacted the company’s officials to seek a resolution. It was stated that the company had offered to replace the refrigerator with a new one, carrying a retail price of Rs 1,24,999. However, the replacement was allegedly not provided and the complainant’s grievance remained unresolved.

The complainant thus approached the consumer commission. Neither the company nor its service centre contested the case. The service centre appeared before the commission but failed to file a written statement.

After examining the complainant’s affidavit and documentary evidence, including the purchase bill and email correspondence, the commission found that the complainant’s case was supported by the evidence on record.

Story continues below this ad

“We find much substance in case of the complainant as same is fully corroborated by oral and documentary evidence and there is absolutely nothing on the case record to discard claim of the complainant,” the order read.

Holding the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed them to pay the aforesaid amounts within 45 days.

Takeaway

Companies and their authorised service centres must ensure that repeated repairs effectively resolve defects in consumer products. Failure to fix a faulty appliance or honour a replacement offer can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals can contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Jharkhand: 1800-3456-598) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Story continues below this ad

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Warranty claim denied after Rs 13,000 shoes ‘damaged’ in 2 months, man wins Rs 21,000

School ‘refuses refund’ after daughter’s admission cancelled, father wins Rs 36,000

Theatre played 22 minutes of ads before starting movie, ordered to pay Rs 75,000

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments