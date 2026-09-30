Fridge bursts after gas refill, company, service centre ordered to pay Rs 2 lakh payout

The complainant alleged that the fridge burst due to over filling of gas. (Image generated using AI)

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jharkhand has directed an electronics company and its authorised service centre to pay Rs 2 lakh to a customer whose refrigerator allegedly burst after repair.

President Sunil Kumar Singh and members Pradeep Kumar Mishra and Sanju Shahi held the opposite parties guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and directed them to pay Rs 1,24,999, the price of a new refrigerator, along with Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.

“We are of considered opinion that the complainant suffered physical, financial harassment and mental agony due to deficiency of services and unfair trade practice of the OPs. Hence complainant is entitled to claim from the O.P’s for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice,” the order read.