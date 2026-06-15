Asian Paints ordered to pay Rs 70,000 to homeowner for ‘poor’ painting work

The Delhi consumer commission noted that the agency had measured approximately 30 per cent excess area, thereby indicating deficiency in service on the part of Asian Paints. (Image generated by AI)

A Delhi consumer commission has ordered Asian Paints to refund Rs 50,000 to a homeowner, besides Rs 10,000 as compensation and another Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs after finding deficiencies in its home painting services and holding the company guilty of unfair trade practices.

A bench comprising president Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and members Dr Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia found that the homeowner, who had paid nearly Rs 98,717 in advance for the project, was subjected to substandard execution, prolonged delays and repeated shortcomings that ultimately led him to seek relief before the consumer commission.

“The opposite party (Asian Paints Limited) instead of taking the work himself engaged a third party agency, namely Esy Colour Home Solutions for execution of the work of complainant. Although, payment was made directly to the opposite party (OP), the OP, on its own accord, further outsourced the said work to its agency without the knowledge or consent of the complainant. Such an act, being done behind the back of the complainant, amounts to an unfair trade practice on the part of the OP,” the commission said on May 29.