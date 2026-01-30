‘Menstrual health part of right to life’: Supreme Court mandates free sanitary pads in all schools

SC warned state governments and Union Territories would be held accountable if they do not ensure the availability of functional toilets and free sanitary pads for girls. (Source: Pixabay)

The Supreme Court Friday ruled that the right to menstrual health is an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed all states and Union Territories to ensure free distribution of bio-degradable sanitary pads to girl students in both government and private schools.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed authorities to ensure that every school provides separate toilets for female and male students. The court further mandated that all educational institutions, irrespective of whether they are government-run or privately managed, must also have disabled-friendly toilets, news agency PTI reported.