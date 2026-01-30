‘Menstrual health part of right to life’: Supreme Court mandates free sanitary pads in all schools

Focusing on the constitutional dimension of the issue, the bench observed that access to menstrual hygiene facilities is essential for dignity, health and equality and therefore falls within the ambit of the right to life under Article 21.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 04:53 PM IST
sanitary padsSC warned state governments and Union Territories would be held accountable if they do not ensure the availability of functional toilets and free sanitary pads for girls. (Source: Pixabay)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court Friday ruled that the right to menstrual health is an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed all states and Union Territories to ensure free distribution of bio-degradable sanitary pads to girl students in both government and private schools.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed authorities to ensure that every school provides separate toilets for female and male students. The court further mandated that all educational institutions, irrespective of whether they are government-run or privately managed, must also have disabled-friendly toilets, news agency PTI reported.

The apex court made it clear that private schools failing to comply with these directions would face de-recognition. It also warned that state governments and Union Territories would be held accountable if they do not ensure the availability of functional toilets and free sanitary pads for girls.

Focusing on the constitutional dimension of the issue, the bench observed that access to menstrual hygiene facilities is essential for dignity, health and equality and therefore falls within the ambit of the right to life under Article 21.

According to PTI, the court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Jaya Thakur on December 10, 2024, which seeks pan-India implementation of the Union government’s Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School-Going Girls. The policy covers adolescent girl students studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare arrived at NCP office in Mumbai.
NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Advertisement
Must Read
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement