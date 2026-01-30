‘Menstrual health part of right to life’: Supreme Court mandates free sanitary pads in all schools

The Supreme Court Friday ruled that the right to menstrual health is an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and directed all states and Union Territories to ensure free distribution of bio-degradable sanitary pads to girl students in both government and private schools.
A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan instructed authorities to ensure that every school provides separate toilets for female and male students. The court further mandated that all educational institutions, irrespective of whether they are government-run or privately managed, must also have disabled-friendly toilets, news agency PTI reported.
The apex court made it clear that private schools failing to comply with these directions would face de-recognition. It also warned that state governments and Union Territories would be held accountable if they do not ensure the availability of functional toilets and free sanitary pads for girls.
Focusing on the constitutional dimension of the issue, the bench observed that access to menstrual hygiene facilities is essential for dignity, health and equality and therefore falls within the ambit of the right to life under Article 21.
According to PTI, the court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Jaya Thakur on December 10, 2024, which seeks pan-India implementation of the Union government’s Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School-Going Girls. The policy covers adolescent girl students studying in Classes 6 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.
