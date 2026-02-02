‘Fraud’ on US Embassy portal: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies pre-arrest bail to visa agent

Punjab Haryana High Court: The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that a visa applicant, a co-accused, has admitted that he submitted fake education certificates procured by petitioner for getting a non-immigrant visa. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a visa agent accused of procuring fake educational certificates used on the US Embassy portal, holding that custodial interrogation is “necessary” and anticipatory bail is an “extraordinary remedy”.

Justice Surya Partap Singh was hearing the visa agent’s plea seeking anticipatory bail for allegedly submitting fraudulent information on the portal of the US Embassy.

Justice Surya Partap Singh found that the case was initiated at the instance of the overseas criminal investigator of the US Embassy.

“The remedy of anticipatory bail is an extraordinary…if the valuable right of custodial interrogation available to the investigating agency is denied, it will not only hamper the investigation, but may lead to a situation wherein the investigating agency will be precluded from collecting crucial and relevant evidence,” the court said.