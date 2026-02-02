‘Fraud’ on US Embassy portal: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies pre-arrest bail to visa agent

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a visa agent’s pre-arrest bail plea in a case initiated at the instance of the US Embassy.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 05:03 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court fake education certificates US embassy visa agentPunjab Haryana High Court: The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that a visa applicant, a co-accused, has admitted that he submitted fake education certificates procured by petitioner for getting a non-immigrant visa. (Image is created using AI)
Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied anticipatory bail to a visa agent accused of procuring fake educational certificates used on the US Embassy portal, holding that custodial interrogation is “necessary” and anticipatory bail is an “extraordinary remedy”.

Justice Surya Partap Singh was hearing the visa agent’s plea seeking anticipatory bail for allegedly submitting fraudulent information on the portal of the US Embassy.

Justice Surya Partap Singh Justice Surya Partap Singh found that the case was initiated at the instance of the overseas criminal investigator of the US Embassy. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“The remedy of anticipatory bail is an extraordinary…if the valuable right of custodial interrogation available to the investigating agency is denied, it will not only hamper the investigation, but may lead to a situation wherein the investigating agency will be precluded from collecting crucial and relevant evidence,” the court said.

 

P&H HC: Anticipatory Bail Denied in US Visa Fraud Case

Court's Core Ruling
Custodial Interrogation Necessary
Legal Principle
Anticipatory bail is extraordinary remedy, not routine right
Allegations
Visa agent procured fake educational certificates for US Embassy portal
Evidence
Co-accused admitted forged BA degree from Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University
Court's Reasoning
Denying custodial interrogation would hamper investigation and evidence collection
Broader Impact
Fraud affects image of Indians in US Embassy and all visa aspirants
Judicial Bench
Justice Surya Partap Singh, Punjab & Haryana High Court
Background

  • The overseas criminal investigator of the US Embassy initiated and lodged an FIR alleging that visa agents Deepti, Lovedeep Singh Sodhi and other unknown agents were suspected of operating in Punjab and were allegedly submitting fraudulent information on the portal of the US Embassy.
  • In January 2025, a co-accused, Lovepreet Singh, applied for a non-immigrant visa and submitted a Bachelor of Arts degree allegedly issued by ‘Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University’, but later admitted that the documents submitted concerning his educational qualification were “forged”.
  • It was claimed by the prosecution that it was the petitioner who procured those fake educational certificates for the co-accused.

Findings

  • The allegations are specific, mentioning that the petitioner was instrumental in providing fake educational qualification documents to the co-accused, Lovepreet Singh, which were used in the US Embassy.
  • The custodial interrogation of the petitioner is necessary for unfolding the entire chain of illegal activities related to the preparation of fake educational documents.
  • The petitioner is seeking an extraordinary remedy by claiming the benefit of anticipatory bail.
  • The petitioner is not entitled to anticipatory bail since the custodial interrogation is important and required by the police to elucidate the role of the petitioner in the alleged crime.

‘Image of Indians in US Embassy’

  • On the contrary, appearing for the state, deputy attorney general IPS Sabharwal argued that this case has very “specific and categorical” allegations concerning the role played by the petitioner in the alleged crime.
  • Sabharwal further mentioned that the petitioner’s custodial interrogation is required to prove that he was involved in the preparation of the fake documents of educational qualification of Lovepreet Singh.
  • It was further submitted that it is not an ordinary case where the usual parameters meant for anticipatory bail should be applied.
  • He further emphasised that the fraud was played with the foreign embassy and is going to affect all the aspirants craving for the US Visa.
  • Sabharwal also highlighted that the petitioner’s conduct will definitely impact the image of Indians in the US Embassy.
  • He ultimately argued for dismissal of the anticipatory bail plea, pointing to the high magnitude of the act of the petitioner and to trace the elements and sources involved in the alleged crime.

‘No nexus’

Representing the petitioner, advocate Deepak Goyal submitted that his client is innocent, having no nexus with the said crime and has been falsely implicated in the present case based on a statement suffered by the co-accused.

Goyal further argued that there is no evidence to link his client with the mentioned crime, and that the statement of the co-accused implicating the petitioner is neither credible nor reliable.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express

 

Feb 02: Latest News
