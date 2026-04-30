Framing of charges against Shabir Shah’s wife on May 20 in PMLA case

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against Bilquies Shah, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, in a 2007 money laundering case linked to alleged terror financing.
In its order dated April 24, the court fixed May 20 as the date for framing of charges and ordered Bilquies to remain present in person.
“…the material procured by ED during detailed investigation in the form of relied upon documents, statements of the witnesses and of accused persons recorded under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002 etc. are sufficient to show prima facie case and create grave suspicion against the accused Dr. Bilquies Shah under Section 3/4 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) 2002,” said Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon of Patiala House Court in her order.
Bilquies is accused of receiving Rs 2.08 crore from Mohd Aslam Wani, who is a co-accused in the case, between April 2004 to July 2005. As per the ED, Shah had allegedly devised a scheme of money laundering “to obtain illicit funds from outside India to further the nefarious designs of causing unrest in J&K”.
“As per investigation, accused Dr Bilquies Shah used to receive a meager salary of Rs 26,000 per month approximately … but she acquired several properties and maintained a lifestyle unaffordable from such a salary, which raises suspicion,” ASJ Tandon said in her order.
According to the prosecution, Wani had allegedly collected hawala money from Pakistan and delivered it to Shah and his wife. Wani was apprehended from South Delhi in 2005 with 5 kg of explosives, one pistol, 15 live cartridges and Rs 63 lakh cash.