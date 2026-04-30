Framing of charges against Shabir Shah’s wife on May 20 in PMLA case

In its order dated April 24, the court fixed May 20 as the date for framing of charges and ordered Bilquies to remain present in person.

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against Bilquies Shah, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, in a 2007 money laundering case linked to alleged terror financing.

In its order dated April 24, the court fixed May 20 as the date for framing of charges and ordered Bilquies to remain present in person.

“…the material procured by ED during detailed investigation in the form of relied upon documents, statements of the witnesses and of accused persons recorded under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002 etc. are sufficient to show prima facie case and create grave suspicion against the accused Dr. Bilquies Shah under Section 3/4 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) 2002,” said Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon of Patiala House Court in her order.