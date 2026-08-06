Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal convicted in 2013 rape case

Tarun Tejpal was convict under provisions of rape under the Indian Penal Code.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
1 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Tarun TejpalThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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Bombay High Court has overturned former editor of ‘Tehelka‘ Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal in a sexual assault case and convicted him in a 2013 rape case. Tarun Tejpal was convict under provisions of rape under the Indian Penal Code.

 

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Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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