Karnataka High Court denies relief to former SP who ‘threw’ paperweight at junior

The court only quashed criminal proceedings against a former police inspector accused of abusing and threatening a subordinate who missed a sports event. (AI-generated Image)

Observing they were police officers and belonged to a “uniformed force” which required to perform duty round the clock, the Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a criminal case filed in 2012 against a former superintendent of police (SP) accused of assaulting his junior with a paperweight for missing a sports event.

The court, however, went on to quash another case against a former police inspector who allegedly abused and threatened the same junior officer. The court held that the allegations were connected with maintaining discipline and required prior sanction for prosecution.

Justice Ravi V Hosmani was dealing with a plea of the two police officers, a circle inspector and the former SP, and on September 2 held, “Complainant as well as accused were Police Officers and belong to a ‘uniformed Force’ required to perform duty round the clock, and for which personnel are required to maintain discipline. Acts complained of insofar as SP are clearly about admonishing complainant for non-participation in Sports Activities, about verbal threats, etc. appear for purposes of maintaining discipline and indisputably have nexus with duty or, in the worst case, within reasonable excesses.”