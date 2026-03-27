Former Coal Secy H C Gupta, ex-MP Vijay Darda acquitted in coal block ‘scam’ case

In August 2012, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had claimed that the exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs 1.8 lakh crore due to irregularities in coal block allocations. (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Friday (March 27) acquitted former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda and Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, former director of AMR Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd, in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Bander Coal Block in Maharashtra.

This case was one of the over 50 alleged “coal scam” cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the CBI’s allegations. The detailed order, along with the judicial reasoning, was awaited at the time of reporting.

According to the CBI, the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Union Ministry of Coal to procure the allocation in favour of AMR Iron & Steel by adopting various illegal means such as making false claims about previous allocations of coal blocks and misrepresenting claims of having been allotted 370 acres of land in Maharashtra.