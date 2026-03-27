Former Coal Secy H C Gupta, ex-MP Vijay Darda acquitted in coal block ‘scam’ case
In August 2012, the CAG had alleged that the exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 1.8 lakh crore due to irregularities in coal block allocations. Gupta was accused in 19 cases, he had already been discharged or acquitted in five of them.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 01:27 PM IST
In August 2012, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had claimed that the exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs 1.8 lakh crore due to irregularities in coal block allocations. (File Photo)
A Delhi court on Friday (March 27) acquitted former coal secretary H C Gupta, former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devendra Darda and Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, former director of AMR Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd, in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Bander Coal Block in Maharashtra.
This case was one of the over 50 alleged “coal scam” cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Special Judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the CBI’s allegations. The detailed order, along with the judicial reasoning, was awaited at the time of reporting.
According to the CBI, the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Union Ministry of Coal to procure the allocation in favour of AMR Iron & Steel by adopting various illegal means such as making false claims about previous allocations of coal blocks and misrepresenting claims of having been allotted 370 acres of land in Maharashtra.
The agency had also claimed that the company had misrepresented claims relating to a water tie-up with the Irrigation Department, Maharashtra, from the Wardha River, and had also falsely claimed a net worth of Rs 1,821 crore in order to get the block allocated in its favour.
While Gupta was represented by advocates Rahul Tyagi and Mathew M Philip, the others were represented by advocate Mudit Jain. Charges under criminal conspiracy along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been framed against them on July 30, 2019.
As per the CBI, Darda had made various communications to different departments, ministries, and stakeholders on his letterhead wherein all such misrepresentations were reiterated to allegedly influence the government.
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Gupta had been accused by the agency of recommending AMR for the coal block allocation despite the irregularities. The allegations pertained to the recommendations by the 36th Screening Committee.
In August 2012, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had claimed that the exchequer had suffered a loss of Rs 1.8 lakh crore due to irregularities in coal block allocations.
Gupta had 19 cases against him, 11 of which have been decided. He has been discharged in two of these cases and acquitted in three.
There have been five convictions, but the sentences in these cases have been stayed by the Delhi High Court.
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Nine cases are yet to be decided. Of the pending cases, trial is ongoing in six cases in Rouse Avenue Court, and two have been stayed by the Supreme Court.
There are no allegations of taking a bribe or a quid pro quo against Gupta in any case.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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