Accident derails exam for aspiring forest ranger, Chhattisgarh High Court grants relief

A forest ranger aspirant who missed his physical test in 2023 due to an injury from an accident has been granted a second chance by the Chhattisgarh High Court. Noting that he had informed the authorities prior to the exam, the court directed officials to conduct his physical test within 60 days and proceed.

Justice Bibhu Datta Guru was hearing a petition filed by one Yogesh Banjare, who had applied for appointment to the post of forest ranger through the Chhattisgarh Forest Service (Combined) Examination, 2020. Banjare had sought another opportunity to appear in the ‘Physical Efficiency Test (Walking)’ after he was unable to take the test following an accident and injuries. He challenged the rejection of his representation seeking a fresh oppurtunity.

“If the posts of Forest Ranger are still lying vacant, this Court is of the view that the petitioner is entitled to an opportunity to participate in the Physical Test. Consequently, the respondents/State are directed to conduct the Physical Test of the petitioner and proceed further in accordance with law, within a period of 60 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” the court said on September 10.

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The case stemmed from an accident that took place before the date fixed for Banjare’s physical (walk) test. The order records that he met with an accident and suffered injuries that left him unable to participate in the test. Banjare claimed that he had immediately informed the authority concerned about the accident and his inability to appear through applications or intimations dated September 4 and September 11, 2023.

Justice Bibhu Datta Guru directed the authorities to conduct aspirant’s physical test and proceed further in accordance with law within 60 days. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Bibhu Datta Guru directed the authorities to conduct aspirant’s physical test and proceed further in accordance with law within 60 days. (Image enhanced using AI)

Informed authorities before physical test

Banjare had previously approached the high court over the issue. That petition was disposed of on August 16, 2024, with the court permitting him to submit a representation before the concerned authorities.

Following that order, Banjare approached the authorities with a representation and relevant supporting material. However, his representation was rejected through an order dated October 7, 2025. He then returned to the high court, seeking to set aside the rejection and asking for one opportunity to appear in the physical test, taking his medical condition and recovery into consideration.

Banjare’s counsel relied on a Supreme Court decision concerning candidates who had informed authorities about their ailment before or at the time of a physical efficiency test. Banjare also submitted that the forest ranger posts for which he had applied were still lying vacant.

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In that matter, the Supreme Court considered an earlier high court ruling under which candidates who had informed authorities about their ailment on the date of the physical efficiency test or earlier were protected. The Supreme Court said candidates who had informed the authorities before the test or at the time of the test could approach the competent authority with supporting material, after which the necessary action was to be taken in accordance with the earlier ruling.

No provision for another opportunity

Opposing Banjare’s plea, the state argued that there was no rule or circular issued by the government providing for an extension of the date fixed for the physical (walk) test for the forest ranger job. The state submitted that although Banjare had intimated the respondents or recruiting agency about his illness before the date fixed for the physical test for the forest ranger job, there was no provision under which the date could be extended or another opportunity granted. It also argued that no further intimation was given to Banjare and no action was taken on his application or intimation.

It further sought to distinguish the Supreme Court decision relied upon by Banjare. According to the state, the earlier matter involved a government circular specifically providing for an extension of the physical test date. In the present case, the state said that neither a rule nor a statutory provision provided for an extension.

State did not dispute intimation

After hearing both sides and examining the pleadings and documents, the high court recorded that Banjare had applied for the forest ranger post and was required to participate in the physical (walk) test on the date fixed by the recruiting authority.

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The court found that it was not in dispute that Banjare had met with an accident before the scheduled test and sustained injuries, because of which he was unable to participate. The court also recorded his claim that he had informed the authority concerned about the accident and his inability to appear through applications or intimations dated September 4 and September 11, 2023.

The high court further took note of Banjare’s submission that the forest ranger posts were still vacant. On these circumstances, the court held that, if the posts were still lying vacant, he was entitled to an opportunity to participate in the physical test.

The high court consequently directed the respondents and the state to conduct Banjare’s physical test and proceed further in accordance with law within 60 days from the date of receipt of a copy of the order.