The Delhi High Court has ruled that foreign nationals accused of overstaying their visas can’t be ordered to remain confined in detention centres as a condition for being released on bail.

Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj were hearing a reference sent by a magistrate from South Delhi District, who was clarifying whether foreign nationals accused of overstaying could be granted bail and what conditions could be imposed on them.

“Bail may be granted to a foreign national subject to reasonable conditions, including regarding the place of residence, restriction on movement, and periodic reporting, having regard to the gravity of the offence and the risk of the accused evading trial. However, a direction imposing a condition wherein the foreign national is restricted to a detention centre would frustrate the very order of bail and hence, cannot be imposed,” the November 18 order read.

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According to the order, a Nigerian national was arrested for visa overstay as a result of an FIR filed at Police Station Tigri, New Delhi. It came on record that the foreign national had come to India in 2016 on a tourist visa for three months but continued living here even after the expiry of his visa.

When the man applied for bail, the magistrate hearing his case sent a reference to the Delhi High Court asking certain questions of law, like whether, if the foreign national was given unconditional bail, it would not result in legalizing his future stay in India without a valid visa.

The magistrate also asked whether, if bail was given to foreigners accused of overstaying their visas, certain conditions could be imposed on them, including keeping them in a detention centre till the trial was complete.

Justice Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj said that the trial court was empowered to grant bail and to impose conditions while granting the bail. Justice Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj said that the trial court was empowered to grant bail and to impose conditions while granting the bail.

The advocate appearing for the foreign national argued that the man was entitled to bail and that he would apply for an extension of visa once he was granted bail. Advocate Aman Usman, appearing for the state, submitted that if bail was granted to a foreign national, he should be kept in a detention centre. Advocate Harish Prabhakar was appointed as the Amicus Curiae (‘friend of the court’) to assist the court.

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After evaluating the relevant statutes and case laws, the high court noted that a foreign national who was charged for overstaying his visa would be tried for the offences committed before the trial began. Therefore, the court stated that while dealing with the bail application of such an accused, the trial court was considering offences committed in the past.

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The high court held that granting bail to a foreign national accused of offences like overstaying his visa does not, by itself, mean legalising his continued stay in India or operate as a substitute for a valid visa and, as far as his continued stay in India in the future was concerned, that was for the Central Government to examine under the relevant laws.

The bench also stated that giving bail by itself would not mean that the foreign national got a right to remain in India without a valid visa and that the court was also empowered to impose conditions on bail.

According to the high court, in matters involving foreign nationals overstaying their visa, where the accused himself admits that his visa had expired before the date he expected it to expire on, such matters should not be treated differently than other criminal cases, and the accused could be released on bail, but “certainly not on the condition to detain him in a detention centre till the pendency of the trial.”