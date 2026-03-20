Foreign nationals have no fundamental right to stay after visa expires, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court said that no one can be permitted to endlessly continue in a university programme without complying with attendance and score requirements. (AI-generated image)

Delhi High Court news: The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a Nigerian student’s plea for visa extension and continuation of studies, observing that a foreign national has no legal right to remain in India after the expiry of the visa.

The high court further pointed out that no one, Indian or foreigner, can be permitted to endlessly continue in a university programme without complying with attendance and score requirements.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing the plea of Obinna Theodore Onyeneto, who sought a visa extension and the right to complete a degree program in GD Goenka University that had already spanned eight years.