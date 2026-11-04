Foreign nationals cannot claim right to visa, entry into India, rules Delhi High Court

Calling issuance of a visa a “sovereign function” that is subject to national security and administrative discretion, the Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of a British man seeking reconsideration of his visa application, which had already been denied twice without giving any reasons.

Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing a plea of the man who was now apprehensive that he might have been placed on a blacklist or an entry restriction by the Indian authorities.

“The issuance of a visa/ refusal of entry/ granting clearance of immigration is a sovereign function of the State that is embedded in considerations of national security, foreign policy and administrative discretion. The petitioner (the man), being a foreign national, cannot claim any right to issuance of a visa or entry into this country,” the November 3 order read.