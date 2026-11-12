Foreign divorce invalid in India if grounds not recognised by Indian law: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court recently held that a divorce granted by a foreign court on grounds that are not recognised under existing matrimonial law in India is not legal.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar made the observation while refusing to quash criminal proceedings against a man who married a second time in the UK on the basis of a divorce decree granted by a UK court on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, which is not a valid ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act.

“The foreign court thereafter made the decree of divorce final on 29.01.2014, on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage; a ground not statutorily recognised under the Hindu Laws under which the accused no.1/husband and respondent no.2/first wife, were married. Such a decree cannot automatically be accorded recognition in India. In our view, the foreign divorce decree was passed in contravention of the existing matrimonial law in India and on a ground that is not even recognised statutorily,” the court said in its order.

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It, however, quashed the criminal proceedings against his parents and second wife.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar refused to quash criminal proceedings against a man who married a second time in the UK based on a divorce decree granted by a UK court. Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar refused to quash criminal proceedings against a man who married a second time in the UK based on a divorce decree granted by a UK court.

Background

The accused husband had married in April 2003 in Andhra Pradesh according to Hindu rites and customs. The couple subsequently moved to the United Kingdom in 2006, where the husband was pursuing his career as a doctor. The wife returned to India in 2007 for the birth of their son and allegedly did not go back to the UK.

Due to the alleged differences between the couple, the husband initiated divorce and custody proceedings before a court in Andhra Pradesh. The proceedings were dismissed, and although he challenged the decision before the High Court, he subsequently withdrew the appeal.

The husband later acquired British citizenship on February 1, 2013, and instituted fresh divorce proceedings before the Cambridge County Court in England on August 16, 2013. The UK court granted him a divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, making the decree absolute on January 29, 2014. Subsequently, he married his second wife in UK, on March 3, 2014.

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In February 2016, the first wife lodged a complaint at a police station in Andhra Pradesh under, alleging bigamy and criminal conspiracy. The high court dismissed the plea to quash the case against the husband, his second wife and his parents.

What Supreme Court held?

The court observed that the divorce was granted on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, a ground not statutorily recognised under the Hindu Laws under which the husband and the first wife were married. The court held that the foreign divorce decree wasn’t made in accordance with the existing matrimonial law in India and was passed on a ground that was not recognised under law.

The court rejected the husband’s argument that his first wife had submitted to the jurisdiction of the UK court. It noted that she had raised objections to the foreign court’s jurisdiction and that her participation could not be treated as unconditional submission.

The court also held that the allegations of bigamy cannot be said to be diluted on the ground that the husband was a British citizen and the second marriage took place abroad.

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“…even if the second marriage took place outside India, the allegations under Section 494 of the IPC cannot be said to be diluted since enquiry for the offence of bigamy cannot be confined to the place of second marriage but must necessarily take into account the subsisting matrimonial relationship. Even otherwise, legal consequences flowing from the subsisting marriage cannot be defeated by a subsequent change in the nationality of accused no 1/husband,” the court said.

On the allegations that the parents of the husband conspired with him to commit bigamy, the court said there were not enough evidence to hold the allegations. It held that even if they were aware about the second marriage, that itself cannot make them liable for conspiracy to commit bigamy. It therefore quashed the criminal proceedings against the parents.

The court also quashed the proceedings against the second wife, observing that apart from her alleged cohabitation or marriage with the husband, there was no material to show that she had knowingly participated in the offence.