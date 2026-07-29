Foreign citizen cannot get guardianship rights over Indian sibling: Delhi High Court

A New Zealand woman claimed guardianship and property rights over her Indian sibling and said he was suffering from Cerebral Palsy, seizures, intellectual disability and 100 per cent locomotor disability since birth.

Written by: Somya Panwar
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 05:38 PM IST
Indian Citizenship Delhi High Court passport Aadhar card Pan cardUnder the National Trust Rules, the local level committee shall ensure that the person whose name has been suggested for appointment as guardian is a citizen of India.
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The Delhi High Court has ruled that a non-Indian cannot be given guardianship rights over their Indian sibling and refused to appoint a woman having New Zealand citizenship as guardian of her disabled sibling, reportedly an Indian citizen.

Referring to the National Trust Rules that deal with the guardianship of disabled citizens, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said that the brother’s welfare must remain paramount. The court, therefore, directed the authorities concerned to ensure the proper mechanism is followed as and when the sibling’s guardianship is decided. The sister and the disabled sibling were stated to be residing in Australia, and the latter’s Australian visa was found to have expired.

 “We also observe that in case there are some visa-related issues concerning appellant number 2, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will extend fullest cooperation to the Appellants,” the July 22 order said.

The woman, a New Zealand citizen, had approached the high court seeking appointment as guardian of her brother, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, seizures, intellectual disability and 100 per cent locomotor disability since birth. She said that her brother could not take care of himself, and their parents had already passed away; therefore, she sought guardianship of his person and property.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia delhi high court Indian citizenship Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia have upheld the rejection of a non – Indian citizen sister’s plea seeking guardianship of her disabled brother.

Non-Indian citizen sister, disabled brother and guardianship

Justice Sanjeev Narula, through the order dated November 7, 2024, observed that the brother, a citizen of India, had been diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, Dolichocephaly with seizures and intellectual diabilty and suffers 100 per cent locomotor disabilities from birth, and since the demise of their parents, the sister had taken the responsibility for care of the brother in Australia. 

Later, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on February 25, 2026, relying on Rule 17(1)(iii)(a) of the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Rules, 2000, rejected the sister’s plea, which required the proposed guardian to be an Indian citizen. It held that the local level committee should ensure that the person whose name has been suggested for appointment as guardian is a citizen of India.

The court left it open to the woman claiming guardianship, who was not an Indian citizen, to nominate an Indian citizen who may be appointed as a statutory guardian of the person suffering from disabilities with special needs. 

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‘Sister to nominate Indian  guardian for brother’

The court added that any nomination made in this respect of a statutory guardian should be duly examined and considered by the local level committee. It issued a direction that the statutory guardian, when appointed, should, together with the person claiming the guardianship, be obliged to attend to the welfare and upbringing of the person concerned. 

The court held that the brother’s welfare is paramount and, therefore, some mechanism may be devised by the court itself to ensure his welfare and well-being. It reiterated the already observed order and arrangement passed by the single judge and said that the same should remain in force unless the same is modified by a competent court/ auhtority.

The court noted that the siblings were presently residing in Australia and the brother’s Australian visa had already expired, and ordered that if there are any visa-related issues concerning him, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will extend fullest cooperation to the siblings.

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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