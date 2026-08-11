Forced to travel 100 km to fix ‘fault’ in new electric scooter, Kerala man wins Rs 1.6 lakh

After a newly purchased electric scooter allegedly developed repeated defects within months, forcing its owner to travel 100 km for repairs, a consumer forum in Kerala held Ola Electric liable for deficiency in service and directed a refund of Rs 1.3 lakh, besides Rs 30,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kasaragod, observed that the complainant was not provided proper service after he reported defects during the warranty period. The nearest service centres for the electric scooter were also closed, because of which the complainant had to travel around 100 km to repair it.

“The complainant was not availed proper service on reporting defects during the warranty period…they are constrained to approach the Mangalore service centre, which is situated almost 100 km away. It is very costly and time-consuming for customers…there is gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party,” the July 30 order noted.

Purchase, defects, 100 km repair run

On May 22, 2023, the complainant purchased an Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Electric Scooter, worth Rs 1.3 lakh, from the Kasaragod Ola outlet after transferring a down payment of Rs 71,259. He had arranged a bank loan for the remaining amount. The complainant also availed a warranty of 40,000 km on the vehicle, besides an additional warranty by paying Rs 8,000, which provided coverage for up to 80,000 km or eight years, whichever occurs first.

He, however, alleged that the vehicle could only be used for a few months. When its rear shock absorber became faulty, the complainant approached the nearest service centre in Payyannur but they informed him that it could not be repaired, forcing him to travel to the Mangaluru showroom 100 km away, he claimed.

The complainant said that later, the vehicle’s battery began to shut off automatically once it dropped below a certain percentage, and the rear shock absorber also became faulty again. The complainant claimed he also lost about Rs 16,000 in the form of interest paid for the loan, besides undergoing severe mental stress, hardships and monetary loss.

The man claimed that due to the pressures of his job, he was forced to buy another vehicle, which increased his financial difficulties. The complainant alleged that due to the deficiency in service on the part of Ola Electric Store, Anangur, Kasaragod and Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Bengaluru, he faced a total loss of Rs 2.5 lakh. Hence, he sought compensation of Rs 2 lakh and damages to the tune of Rs 50,000 from both the opposite parties.

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A notice sent to the Anangur outlet was returned, stating that the shop was closed. The second opposite party, the Bengaluru-based company, was served notice on March 5, 2026, but it did not file its version. The commission hence proceeded without hearing its side.

Award granted

The commission noted that in the warranty document for the extended battery, it is mentioned that the company reserves the right to change any of the terms and conditions of the warranty terms at any time, which amounts to an unfair trade practice and is against consumer rights.

The commission allowed the complaint and directed Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Bengaluru and the Kasaragod outlet to refund Rs 1.3 lakh to the complainant. “The complainant is stated in his affidavit that he is not intending to use the said scooter in future as opposite parties failed to cure the defects of the scooter during warranty period…considering the facts of this case the complainant is entitled for a compensation of Rs 25,000,” the order added.

The commission also imposed a cost of Rs 5,000, while holding both the opposite parties jointly and severally liable in the matter. The amount is to be paid within 30 days from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.

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Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a company cannot provide notice of any material changes by posting an announcement in the official website and make it the customers’ responsibility to review this term regularly to ensure that they are aware of it. It amounts to deficiency in service.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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