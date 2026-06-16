Forced to pay Rs 80 extra for 2 whisky bottles, man awarded Rs 6,000 compensation

The retailer argued that liquor prices were determined by the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited and licensed outlets had to sell products at the price fixed by it. (AI-generated image)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has directed Spencer’s Retail to pay Rs 6,000 for overcharging a customer by a total of Rs 80 on two whisky bottles.

A bench of president B Uma Venkata Subba Lakshmi, and members C Lakshmi Prasanna and V Janardhan Reddy observed that collecting more than the printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP) amounts to an unfair trade practice.

“Whereas the opposite party No.1 has collected Rs 1040 which clearly shows that the OP has collected the price of the bottle was more than MRP which amounts to unfair trade practice,” the bench noted in its order dated May 29.