Forced to arrange late-night travel after bus fails to arrive, family wins Rs 7,800 payout

A Kerala consumer body recently held a tour operator and a bus service provider liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after a booked bus failed to arrive at the designated boarding point, forcing a family to arrange alternative transportation late at night. The commission directed them to refund the ticket fare of Rs 2,835 and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony suffered by the family.

President Priya S and member V Balakrishnan of the Kozhikode District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were hearing a complaint filed by one Ibrahim Pandikasala, who had booked tickets through Galaxy Tours to travel from Bengaluru to Kozhikode with his wife and daughter.

“The act of the opposite parties amounts to unfair trade practice and deficiency of service. We are of the view that the complainant is entitled to get a refund of Rs 2,835/- from the opposite parties, which is the fare of the bus ticket,” the June 30 order read.

Trip turns bitter

The complainant claimed that he had booked three bus tickets on September 29, 2025, through Galaxy Tours for travel from Bengaluru to Kozhikode for himself, his wife and daughter.

As per the booking confirmation, the complainant claimed that he was allotted seats and he paid a total sum of Rs 2,835. It was added that as instructed by the tour company, the family reached the boarding point before time and waited for the bus from 10.30 pm.

The family claimed that despite repeated attempts to contact the driver, the bus did not arrive at the designated boarding point. The complainant also alleged that he contacted the driver several times between 10.30 pm and 2.30 am.

The man claimed that the driver kept informing him that the bus was in a traffic block and would arrive soon. However, it allegedly never reached the boarding point. Lastly, the complainant claimed that he was compelled to arrange alternative transportation to reach Kozhikode and incurred an additional expenditure of Rs 4,000 for the same.

Story continues below this ad

Aggrieved, he moved the commission seeking compensation of Rs 10,000, including mental agony, ticket fare, additional expenses and litigation caused by the tour company.

‘Should get reasonable relief’

Observing that the operators failed to contest the allegations or produce any evidence to challenge the complainant’s claims, the commission found that the man should get reasonable compensation.

Noticing that the complainant failed to produce evidence of alternative travel expenses, but considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the commission found that he was subjected to mental agony, hardship, and inconvenience due to the unfair trade practice and deficiency in service by the tour company.

The commission directed the tour company to refund Rs 2,835, the fare of the travel ticket, to the complainant, and also directed it to pay Rs 5,000 to the complainant as compensation for the inconvenience, hardship, and mental agony suffered. The amount was to be paid within 30 days.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that tour operators and transport service providers must ensure that booked services are provided as promised. Failure to operate scheduled services or make alternative arrangements for passengers can amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, making service providers liable to compensate consumers for the inconvenience and hardship caused

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.