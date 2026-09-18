Food bought to break Ramzan fast leaves family ill, hypermarket to pay Rs 60,000

The complainant alleged that she and her family fell ill after consuming the food product. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Kerala recently directed a hypermarket to pay Rs 60,000 to a woman whose family allegedly suffered abdominal pain, nausea and loose motion after consuming food purchased from the store to break their Ramzan fast.

President Mohandasan K and members Preethi Sivaraman C and Mohamed Ismayil C V held the hypermarket liable for deficiency in service for selling contaminated food items.

“The Commission finds that the opposite party had sold contaminated food items and thereby committed deficiency in service towards the complainant hence the opposite party is liable for their deficient service,” the order read.

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Case

According to the complaint, the complainant and her family members had purchased food items including beef liver pepper, beef roast, and chicken sixty five from the hypermarket to break their Ramzan fasting. It was alleged that after 30 minutes of consuming the food, the complainant’s daughter developed abdominal pain, nausea and loose motion. Other members of the family also developed similar symptoms.