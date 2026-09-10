Rs 40 lakh gunpoint robbery foiled in 1998, ‘brave’ manager must get paid: Delhi High Court

“Such an act of bravery and presence of mind has ironically been termed by the Bank as a part of his duty. It is not only a trivialisation of the extraordinary and exemplary courage shown by the petitioner, but is almost an insult to a person who had put his life at risk.” With these scathing words, the Delhi High Court rebuked Punjab & Sind Bank for its indifference towards its employee who risked his life to stop an armed robbery in 1998.

Surjit Singh, who was then a senior manager at bank’s Roshan Pura, Najafgarh Branch, demonstrated extraordinary courage after five armed men stormed a Delhi branch of the bank, forcing staff to hand over Rs 40 lakh. Acting quickly, the manager triggered the emergency alarm and physically blocked the exit—forcing the fleeing robbers to abandon the loot and escape with only Rs 75,000. Recognising his efforts, the High Court ordered the bank to pay him over Rs 2.50 lakh along with interest. The manager had filed the plea seeking out-of-turn promotion as compensation given under law to ‘bank employees who actively resist bank robberies and terrorist attacks on banks’.

“It is the resilience of the petitioner, who undaunted by the arduous task of fighting the mighty system, has taken the respondent by the horns, and has not let the time discourage him in his fight for right. The question herein, is not of money, but of the honour, which should have come to him, on its own, without litigation. In the circumstances as detailed above, it is evident that the Petitioner, who has been driven to assert his entitlements from 1998 till the filing of the Petition and even thereafter, cannot be compensated enough by any amount of money” the September 10 order read.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was acting on the plea of the bank manager who had requested and had been recommended for “out-of-turn” promotion as per the 1991 guidelines of the Department of Economic Affairs (Banking Division), regarding “compensation to bank employees who actively resist bank robberies and terrorist attacks on banks” but was denied by the bank, saying that he was “only performing his duty”.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was acting on the plea of the bank manager who had requested and had been recommended for “out-of-turn” promotion as per the 1991 guidelines of the Department of Economic Affairs. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was acting on the plea of the bank manager who had requested and had been recommended for “out-of-turn” promotion as per the 1991 guidelines of the Department of Economic Affairs.

‘High-risk branch’

Being a “high-risk branch”, two armed guards were provided for the safety of the bank and the customers.

On the fateful day of December 28, 1998, at about 1 pm, an “unprecedented incident” of robbery occurred at the bank when five robbers carrying automatic weapons entered the bank, threatened the staff and customers and started looting the Rs 40 lakh cash that was lying at the counter and in the chest.

Rather than trying to stop the robbers, the armed guards surrendered themselves, handed over their weapons and allowed the robbers “a free hand in looting the cash from the bank”. The cabin in which the manager was sitting was also surrounded by the robbers, but he picked up the telephone to seek help. However, on seeing him do so, the robbers broke the glass of the cabin.

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Because of the timely action of the manager, he was able to telephone for help and, “though in the process, the dacoits had pointed a revolver at him”, the manager, without caring for the threat to his life, pressed the ’emergency alarm button’, which sounded the alarm, which made the robbers panic and they ran towards the door.

The manager then pushed the door and blocked the way to save the cash from being stolen by the robbers. The bag fell on the floor and the cash got scattered because of which the robbers were only able to take Rs 75,000 out of Rs 40 lakh in the bag.

‘Commitment and courage’

The high court observed that “the courage inspired by the dedication and concern for the safety of the customers and the cash attempted to be robbed, needs to be acknowledged, given the fact that any resistance as shown by the petitioner, could have triggered the robbers to shoot the petitoner (the manager). What would have then followed, is probably a posthumous Commendatory Certificate and few words of empty sympathy to the family members”.

Observing the facts, the court was of the view that out of fear for his life the manager could have also surrendered like the other bank officials and security guards, but it was his “commitment, courage and presence of mind” that helped him to resist the robbery. Further the court stated that it was simple to say that only a hooter button was pressed by the manager, but “he did so, despite the risk of being shot by the robbers”.

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According to the court “such act of bravery and presence of mind has ironically been termed by the Bank, as a part of his duty. It is not only a trivialisation of the extraordinary and exemplary courage shown by the Petitioner, but is almost an insult to a person, who had put his life at risk”.