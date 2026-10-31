‘Focus on cases, not social media’: Allahabad High Court to young lawyers amid disruption

Observing that young advocates should concentrate on their studies as well as on preparing cases to build their careers instead of focusing on increasing social media likes, the Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over advocates allegedly preventing fellow lawyers, including government advocates, from entering the courtroom and disrupting proceedings.

The court made the observation on October 30, when a bail plea was listed before Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal but the petitioner’s advocate did not appear. The order said that during the hearing of this bail application, the court heard the “cries” of a lady advocate who wanted to enter the courtroom to attend her case, but she was “misbehaved” with and “forcibly stopped” from entering.

The court observed that such conduct undermined the dignity of the bar and the court. “Young advocates should concentrate on their studies as well as on preparing their cases to build their careers instead of concentrating on increasing their social media likes. Young advocates are the future of the High Court,” the order stated.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Justice Deshwal noted that most judges, as well as senior advocates of the court, were trying their best to create a good atmosphere for young lawyers, who in future will become senior advocates as well as judges of the high court.

‘If public trust eroded, mafias will start harassing advocates’

The order stressed that the proceedings of the court cannot be allowed to be stalled simply because a section of advocates does not want it to function, even as the majority of advocates wish to argue their cases.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said the newly elected Bar Association body is expected to take appropriate steps to uphold the dignity of the court. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal said the newly elected Bar Association body is expected to take appropriate steps to uphold the dignity of the court.

Highlighting that the court also took judicial notice of some social media posts uploaded by certain young advocates regarding the functioning of the high court and advocates, the ruling said such incomplete and twisted information may lead to unnecessary accentuation of differences between the bar and the bench.

The order emphasised that advocates of the high court command respect in society only because the public has trust in the high court, and added that, therefore, for maintaining the dignity of advocates, it is also necessary that they should work towards maintaining the dignity of the high court.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Lawyers protest turns violent: Allahabad High Court orders contempt action

Referring to the latest vandalism and disruption inside the court, the ruling said, “It is not only the duty of the Judges but also of the advocates to maintain the dignity of the High Court so that public trust in the High Court may remain. If public trust in the High Court gets eroded, then mafias and certain unruly public officials will start harassing advocates, as recently happened in certain districts, which was also highlighted in several newspapers.”

Empathising with the government advocates, it said that they are equally part of the bar, and that their dignity deserved the same respect as that of private advocates. The court said it expects the newly elected body of the Bar Association to take appropriate steps to uphold the dignity of the high court.

The court made these remarks while dealing with a bail plea. The order stated that the judge was informed that the petitioner’s counsel could not appear because certain advocates forcibly prevented them from entering the courtroom and that they had also removed government advocates from the courtroom. The court adjourned the matter to November 26.