Court closes plea against Bengaluru flyover after government cancels tender

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday closed a petition filed against a proposal to build an 11.62-km elevated flyover connecting SV Road Metro Station to Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru after the government said it had cancelled the tender for the project.

The BM Kaval Residents’ Welfare Association and others approached the court alleging the project would cause environmental degradation and adversely impact residents’ quality of life in the long term.

“We notice that the specific work for which the tender had been invited and was under challenge is not included in the (new) tender. The writ petition is closed without prejudice to the right of the petitioner to approach the respondent authorities in case of any further objections,” said a bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Justice K S Bharat Kumar.