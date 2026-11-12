Court closes plea against Bengaluru flyover after government cancels tender

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday closed a petition filed against a proposal to build an 11.62-km elevated flyover connecting SV Road Metro Station to Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru after the government said it had cancelled the tender for the project.
The BM Kaval Residents’ Welfare Association and others approached the court alleging the project would cause environmental degradation and adversely impact residents’ quality of life in the long term.
“We notice that the specific work for which the tender had been invited and was under challenge is not included in the (new) tender. The writ petition is closed without prejudice to the right of the petitioner to approach the respondent authorities in case of any further objections,” said a bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Justice K S Bharat Kumar.
The court said this while accepting the government’s memo that the tender had been cancelled to review the project and explore other possibilities, considering the representation made by the residents’ welfare association.
The flyover was to connect South and East Bengaluru, passing through key commercial and residential hubs including Madiwala, Koramangala, Domlur, and Indiranagar, before reaching Old Madras Road.
The government has dropped the proposed elevated corridor from Old Madras Road to Old Airport Road via Swamy Vivekananda Metro Station and Indiranagar. A new tender has been invited for the remaining portion from Sarjapur Junction (Kendriya Sadana Junction) to Electronic City Flyover covering Ejipura Flyover, Madiwala Underpass, St John Junction, and Silk Board Junction.
Advocate Deepak Bhaskar, appearing for the petitioners, argued that a project of this nature has to necessarily be passed by the Metropolitan Planning Committee.
The plea sought to quash the tender issued by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) to construct the flyover for Rs 1,300 crore and, by way of interim relief, stay the operation of the tender or any work order or contracts issued.