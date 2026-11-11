Flyers can seek civil or criminal remedies for airline staff misconduct: Delhi High Court

An aggrieved passenger can address any act of misconduct or unlawful behaviour by airline staff through appropriate civil or criminal remedies, the Delhi High Court has observed while dismissing a plea seeking directions to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to frame specific rules to address harassment and misconduct by airline employees against passengers.

Justice Amit Mahajan dismissed a petition filed by a woman who alleged that an IndiGo customer-care executive had used vulgar, abusive and gendered language while speaking to her.

“…any act of misconduct or unlawful behaviour by airline personnel may be addressed by an aggrieved passenger through appropriate civil or criminal remedies, as may be available in law,” the court said on November 3.