Flood-hit train cancelled, refund ‘denied’, Telangana senior citizen wins Rs 30,000

A Telangana consumer commission has directed the South Central Railway to refund the fare for cancelled train tickets and pay Rs 25,000 to a senior citizen, holding it liable for deficiency in service for allegedly denying his refund claim despite the train being cancelled due to floods in Tamil Nadu.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari and members Madhavi Sasankota and Kathyayani Khandavilli observed that the Railways failed to consider the complainant’s genuine request, who had approached the reservation counter immediately upon reaching home for a refund.

“Opposite party without appreciating the genuine request of the Complainant who has approached the reservation counter immediately after reaching home for refund, has repudiated the genuine claim showing wrong provisions under rule position, amounting to deficiency in service causing mental agony to the Complainant,” the order read.

Train cancelled due to floods

According to the complainant, he had booked AC three-tier tickets worth Rs 5,955 for onward and return journeys between Melmaruvathur, Tirunelveli and Chennai in December 2023 as part of a pilgrimage. However, the train was cancelled due to heavy rains and floods in Tamil Nadu, and the Railways informed passengers through an SMS that the train would terminate at Madurai. As a result, he could neither undertake the onward journey nor use the return ticket. He later arranged alternate travel to Hyderabad and sought a refund after returning home.

The complainant alleged that despite repeatedly approaching railway authorities and sending representations along with the original tickets, his claim was rejected on the ground that he had not sought the refund within the prescribed time. He stated that it was practically impossible to comply with the timelines while stranded in a flood-affected area.

The Railways defended its decision, arguing that the complainant had failed to surrender the tickets within the time stipulated under the Railway Board’s refund rules. It submitted that passengers whose trains are cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances are required to seek refunds within three days of the scheduled departure and said that the complainant could have approached any reservation counter within the South Central Railway zone for cancellation.

The commission observed that the Railway Board’s refund rules did not specifically address situations where trains are cancelled because of natural calamities shortly before departure. “It is clearly evident from the given notification that there is no such rule position in the entire notification as quoted by the Opposite party in its repudiation letter that for up journey the passenger has to claim for refund within 3 days before schedule departure of the train and for down journey within 4 hours before the schedule departure of the train in case of trains being cancelled due to unexpected natural calamities,” the commission noted.

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As the train was cancelled due to floods and heavy rains, the court said that the regular rule position for refund procedure cannot be taken into consideration. “Opposite party/Railways have not taken sufficient care in drafting the rule position to accommodate certain unforeseen or unusual circumstances as the one happened with the Complainant and given any solutions for the issues arise out of such conditions,” it added.

Calling the approach “inhumane”, the commission observed that it was unreasonable to expect a senior citizen stranded by floods to immediately seek ticket cancellation when his priority would naturally be to find a safe way to return home.

The commission, thus, directed the Railways to refund Rs 5,955 and pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs within 45 days.

Takeaway

The ruling underscores that consumer rights cannot be defeated by a rigid or mechanical application of procedural rules, particularly when services are disrupted due to natural calamities. The decision also highlights the need for public authorities to frame clear policies for handling cancellations caused by unforeseen events.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Telangana: 1800-4250-0333) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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